JGB yields rise despite report dovish Amamiya approached to become BOJ chief

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB)
yields rose on Monday, taking cues from a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields after stunning jobs and services data, even as a report
said Japan might pick a dovish policymaker as its next central
bank governor.
The Japanese government has sounded out Bank of Japan Deputy
Governor Masayoshi Amamiya, who is seen by market participants
as more dovish than other contenders for the post, to succeed
incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda as central bank governor, whose term
ends on April 8, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
Amamiya played a key role in drafting Kuroda's asset-buying
programme in 2013 and consistently supported ultra-low interest
rates.
The new governor is chosen at a time rising inflation as
well as distortion of the market caused by the BOJ's massive
bond buying will soon force the BOJ to alter or abandon its
yield-curve-control (YCC) policy.
"We are monitoring who will become the governor but we also
eye who will be in the new governor's team, including the
balance of dovish and hawkish members," said Shinji Ebihara, a
rates strategist at Barclays Securities Japan.
"In that sense, there are still uncertainties and first of
all this is just a report."
The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.490%, just below the upper end of the BOJ's policy band for
the benchmark bond yield of 0.5%.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 3 bps to 1.310%.
The 30-year JGB yield rose 2 bps ahead of an
auction for 30-year bonds. The 40-year JGB yield
rose 2 bps 1.775%.
On Friday, U.S. Treasury yields jumped after data showed job
growth surged and services activity rebounded in January.
Yields on shorter notes also rose, with the two-year JGB
yield rising 0.5 bp to -0.030% and the five-year
yield climbing 1 bps to 0.165%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 25 yen to 146.9,
with a trading volume of 9,404 lots.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)