JGB yields rise in sympathy with Treasuries but limited by BOJ

05/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Monday in sympathy with a climb in U.S. Treasury yields, but Bank of Japan bond buying and an auction of 10-year JGBs the following day limited the advance.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.245%, just shy of the 0.25% tolerance ceiling under the BOJ's near-zero yield target.

The central bank announced a purchase operation in the morning, but received no offers for 10-year bonds at 0.25%.

Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields ticked as high as 3.165% in Tokyo trading for the first time since November 2018 after solid U.S. labor data on Friday backed the case for aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening to rein in inflation.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.780%, and the 30-year yield rose 2 basis points to 1.030%.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.020%, while the two-year yield was flat at -0.050%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.09 point to 149.09. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
