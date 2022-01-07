JGB yields rise with U.S. counterparts on hawkish Fed, U.S. payrolls in focus

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields
rose on Friday, lifted by a surge in Treasury yields overnight
as traders braced for earlier-than-expected Federal Reserve
policy tightening.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points
to 0.130%, while benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell
0.15 point to 150.97, with a trading volume of 27,049 lots.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points
to 0.520%, the two-year yield rose 0.5 basis point
to minus 0.080%, and the five-year yield rose 1
basis point to minus 0.045%.
The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.710%,
with prices supported by strong demand at an auction of the
securities earlier in the day.
With U.S. yields climbing and the U.S. payrolls report due
later on Friday, coming before a three-day weekend in Japan,
"there is some desire to buy JGBs on dips, but the overarching
mood in the market is for a wait-and-see approach," said Makoto
Suzuki, senior strategist at Okasan Securities.
U.S. non-farm payrolls due later in the day could strengthen
Fed officials' resolve for an early and speedy pace of monetary
policy normalisation.
Treasury yields have surged to multi-month highs amid
growing expectations that the Fed will hike rates as early as
March on the path to three quarter-point increases this year.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)