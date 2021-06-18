Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JGB yields slip in tandem with Treasuries while BOJ extends stimulus

06/18/2021 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields slid on Friday, tracking an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasury yields, while the Bank of Japan announced an extension of its pandemic-relief programme.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis points to 0.055%, while the 20-year JGB yield declined 1.5 basis points to 0.430%.

The 30-year JGB yield sank 1 basis point to 0.675% and the 40-year JGB yield dropped 1.5 basis point to 0.730%.

Two-year and five-year debt were untraded in the early afternoon.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures added 0.07 point to 151.60.

"U.S. yields that rose after the FOMC meeting are now retreating, so the feeling is spreading that it's ok to buy," said Makoto Suzuki, a senior debt strategist at Okasan Securities.

"It looks like a strong sense of stasis will return to the yen bond market."

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were at 1.5158% on Friday, after rising as high as 1.5940 in the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve brought forward projections for interest rate hikes.

On Friday, the BOJ maintained its yield curve control targets set at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and around 0% for 10-year bond yields.

It also extended by six months the September deadline for its pandemic-relief programme, as widely expected. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.21% 153.433 Delayed Quote.9.83%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.08% 131.327 Delayed Quote.5.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35aReport authors ask tokyo 2020 to relay their views to the international olympic committee
RE
12:32aReport calls on authorities to consider cancelling public viewings and large-scale broadcasting of the games
RE
12:32aJGB yields slip in tandem with Treasuries while BOJ extends stimulus
RE
12:27aIt's important to scale down the size of the olympics as much as possible-report
RE
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Cautious Post-Fed Action -2-
DJ
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Cautious Post-Fed Action to Hold Back Shares
DJ
12:25aReport warns that holding the olympics would be difficult if the medical system comes under strain shortly before the scheduled opening and calls on the government to without any delay take strong measures if it notices signs of an increase in cases
RE
12:22aReport calls on the government to swiftly step up measures if it spots signs of a pick up in new cases
RE
12:22aEXPERTS REPORT ON SAFE OLYMPICS : Asks the government to be on the lookout for a possible drastic jump in infections following the lifting of the state of emergency in tokyo
RE
12:21aJapan Inc to fall far short of goal for more female managers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slips again on surging U.S. dollar, but holds above $70
2Asian shares up but set for weekly loss after hawkish Fed
3U.S. senators propose 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing
4Ford sees better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher vehicle prices
5BHP GROUP : BHP : establishes new cloud agreements

HOT NEWS