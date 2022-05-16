JGB yields steady in thin trading; solid demand at linker auction

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields
were steady in subdued trading on Monday as investors took a
wait-and-see stance amid signs U.S. Treasury yields might have
peaked.
The 10-year JGB yielded 0.24% as of 0555 GMT,
unchanged from the end of last week, despite a tick down in
equivalent Treasury yields to about 2.91% in Tokyo
on Monday, from as high as 3.203% a week ago, a level not seen
since late 2018.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures barely moved at
149.52, with a trading volume of 9,708 lots.
However, an auction of inflation-linked 10-year JGBs was
easily digested by the market.
"With longer-term worries about inflation as the backdrop,
this auction result confirmed solid demand" for inflation-linked
debt, said a market participant at a domestic securities
company.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.750%, and the 30-year yield advanced by the
same amount to 1.000%.
Benchmark two- and five-year
JGBs had not changed hands, and last yielded -0.060% and 0.005%,
respectively.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Aditya Soni)