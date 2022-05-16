Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JGB yields steady in thin trading; solid demand at linker auction

05/16/2022 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields were steady in subdued trading on Monday as investors took a wait-and-see stance amid signs U.S. Treasury yields might have peaked.

The 10-year JGB yielded 0.24% as of 0555 GMT, unchanged from the end of last week, despite a tick down in equivalent Treasury yields to about 2.91% in Tokyo on Monday, from as high as 3.203% a week ago, a level not seen since late 2018.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures barely moved at 149.52, with a trading volume of 9,708 lots.

However, an auction of inflation-linked 10-year JGBs was easily digested by the market.

"With longer-term worries about inflation as the backdrop, this auction result confirmed solid demand" for inflation-linked debt, said a market participant at a domestic securities company.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.750%, and the 30-year yield advanced by the same amount to 1.000%.

Benchmark two- and five-year JGBs had not changed hands, and last yielded -0.060% and 0.005%, respectively. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09aBOJ's Kuroda warns against excess FX volatility
RE
02:07aJGB yields steady in thin trading; solid demand at linker auction
RE
02:04aSouth Korea offers working level talks to North Korea on COVID-19
RE
02:04aHolcim looking at 10 acquisition targets - CEO
RE
02:03aGold hovers near three-month low as dollar strength continues
RE
02:00aJapan to keep calendar-based JGB sales to market unchanged after extra budget - draft
RE
02:00aEuropean dealmakers face shrinking debt options as recession risk looms
RE
02:00aJapan govt to keep fy2022/23 calendar-based jgb sales to market…
RE
01:59aAnalysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia
RE
01:59aAnalysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
2Ex-Morrisons boss appointed CEO of food manufacturer Greencore
3Oil prices slide as investors take profit; supply fear still looms
4Changes in Oriola Management Team
5PT027, a novel fixed-dose combination of albuterol and budesonide, used..

HOT NEWS