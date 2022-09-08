Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JGB yields track Treasury peers lower, ECB, Powell on focus

09/08/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Thursday, tracking declines in U.S. Treasury yields overnight, while caution remains ahead of European Central Bank rate decision and comments from the head of the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.240%, after hitting 0.245% in the previous session, its highest since July 20.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.925% and the 30-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 1.280%.

"Investors bought back bonds as the pace of rising rates in the United States and Europe took a pause," said Shinsuke Kajita, chief strategist at Resona Holdings, adding there is caution ahead of a series of market moving cues, including ECB policy makers meeting and Powell's speech.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields tumbled overnight after earlier hitting three-month highs, as demand for dollars helped send money into the government debt.

Markets are awaiting a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day for signs of any let up in the central bank's hawkish approach to tackling inflation.

The ECB is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points (bps) later on Thursday (1215 GMT) to fight runaway inflation, although Europe's energy crisis has kept the euro under pressure.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 1.445%.

The two-year JGBs did not trade and the yield remained at -0.085%. The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.020%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.25 point to 149.52, with a trading volume of 9,609 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.13% 0.6744 End-of-day quote.6.44%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.00% 0.6752 End-of-day quote.-7.33%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.19% 1.1503 End-of-day quote.-2.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.07% 1.1514 End-of-day quote.-14.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.7619 End-of-day quote.10.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.7625 End-of-day quote.-3.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.12% 1.001 End-of-day quote.-12.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.00% 0.0125 End-of-day quote.7.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.0125 End-of-day quote.-6.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.6066 End-of-day quote.-11.76%
RESONA HOLDINGS, INC. 4.07% 534.2 End-of-day quote.14.73%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.12% 0.999 End-of-day quote.14.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29aECB poised for another big rate hike as inflation soars
RE
02:28aRussian finance minister says Yuan's role in Russian reserves will grow -Interfax
RE
02:24aIndia and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties
RE
02:24aStora Enso buys Dutch packaging company De Jong
RE
02:22aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:20aJGB yields track Treasury peers lower, ECB, Powell on focus
RE
02:19aCrisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in 37 junior ministers, two for finance
RE
02:14aFinland starts two backup power plants to prevent blackouts
RE
02:13aIndia Finance Minister says importing Russian oil part of inflation management
RE
02:08aWhy Arctic wildfires are releasing more carbon than ever
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks extend rally; oil steadies at pre-invasion levels
2New Nokia Industrial 5G fieldrouter to extend private wireless capabili..
3Goldman Sachs steepens U.S. rates outlook
4Lloyd's of London sets aside $1.3 billion for Ukraine claims, posts H1 ..
5IN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week

HOT NEWS