JGB yields track U.S. Treasuries higher after Fed minutes

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields
rose on Thursday, tracking a sharp overnight gain in U.S.
Treasury yields after minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting revealed there was more talk of tapering its bond
purchases than investors had expected.
** A weak response to the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation
weighed on investor sentiment.
* The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.075%.
* The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.445%.
* The 30-year JGB yield rose one basis point to
0.665%.
* The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.130%.
* The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to
minus 0.095%.
* The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.710%.
* Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.06 point to
151.38, with a trading volume of 11,132 lots.
