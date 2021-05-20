Log in
JGB yields track U.S. Treasuries higher after Fed minutes

05/20/2021 | 01:10am EDT
TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, tracking a sharp overnight gain in U.S. Treasury yields after minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting revealed there was more talk of tapering its bond purchases than investors had expected.

** A weak response to the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation weighed on investor sentiment.

* The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.075%. * The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.445%. * The 30-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.665%. * The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.130%. * The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%. * The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.710%.

* Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.06 point to 151.38, with a trading volume of 11,132 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.29% 0.7744 Delayed Quote.1.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.04% 1.41142 Delayed Quote.3.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.19% 0.82567 Delayed Quote.5.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.21807 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.013672 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.25% 0.7178 Delayed Quote.0.54%
