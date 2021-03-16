Log in
JGB yields track U.S. Treasuries lower ahead of Fed meeting

03/16/2021 | 03:31am EDT
TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Tuesday, tracking a slide in U.S. in Treasuries as investors await the outcome of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The yields' decline also comes amid the Ministry of Finance's liquidity-enhancing auction that was in line with investors' expectations, a market participant said.

A bid-to-cover ratio for the sale was 3.36, below 5.06 at the previous auction. The ministry sold off-the-run JGBs with remaining maturities of 5 years to 15.5 years.

The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.095%. The 20-year JGB yield also fell one basis point to 0.48%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.665% and the 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.71%.

The five-year yield also fell one basis point to minus 0.1%. The two-year JGB yield fell one basis point to minus 0.15%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.12 points to 151.19.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
