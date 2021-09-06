Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields, domestic equities higher

09/06/2021 | 01:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds rose on Monday, in line with U.S. Treasury yields and broader Topix index, which hit its highest level in more than three decades on hopes of swift economic recovery from the pandemic fallout.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.040%, while 10-year JGB futures fell 0.10 point to 151.88, with a trading volume of 13,031 lots.

Japan's equities market built on its Friday's upbeat momentum after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga offered to resign, raising hopes that the ruling coalition could win an upcoming election and avoid political turmoil.

On the weekend, longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose after data showed wages increased more than expected in August even as jobs growth slowed.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.420%, while the 30-year JGB yield also gained 0.5 basis point to 0.650%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.735%.

The two-year JGB yield advanced 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%.

The five-year yield has not been traded and remained steady at minus 0.105%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50aAsia shares at 6-week peak, oil skids on Saudi price cut
RE
01:37aChina's Liu He says support for private business has not changed
RE
01:27aAustralia sees strong future for coal beyond 2030 despite U.N. call
RE
01:27aJGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields, domestic equities higher
RE
01:24aEuropean banks still booking profits in tax havens, says report
RE
01:21aIndia's August gold imports nearly double on price correction - government source
RE
01:16aChina's export, import growth likely eased in Aug on COVID-19 cases, supply bottlenecks
RE
01:09aJapan's COVID-19 vaccine minister has public support in PM race
RE
01:03aThai Aug CPI dips for first time in 5 months on subsidies
RE
12:58aAluminium prices hit over 10-year peak on Guinea bauxite worry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Binance removes Singapore products on main platform after regulator's w..
2Amazon com : Exclusive-Amazon considers more proactive approach to dete..
3Asia shares edge higher on hopes for more stimulus
4Saudi Arabia slashes crude prices to Asia; U.S., Europe prices steady
5Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival

HOT NEWS