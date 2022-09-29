JGB yields track a slide in peers after BoE bond-buying

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond
yields fell almost across the board on Thursday, tracking global
peers after the Bank of England announced an emergency
bond-buying programme in order to cool down a plummeting gilt
market.
The two-year JGB yield fell half a basis point
to minus 0.050%, and the five-year yield also fell
half a basis point to 0.075%.
The 20-year JGB yield fell 4.5 basis points
to 1.000%, the 30-year yield fell 7.5 basis
points to 1.395%, and the 40-year JGB yield fell
9.5 basis points to 1.600%.
U.S. Treasuries also got a boost from the BoE's action
overnight. The benchmark 10-year yield was last at
3.8198%, having broached 4% the previous day.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.245%,
however. The Bank of Japan conducted unscheduled bond-buying
operations of its own earlier this week in an attempt to tamp
down the 10-year yield, which its policy caps at 0.25%.
Some market participants expressed scepticism that the BoE's
move would work in the long run, citing ongoing concerns about
inflation and future interest rate hikes.
"Panicked movements have calmed down, but the
incompatibility of fiscal expansion and monetary tightening in
government policy hasn't been solved," said a domestic banker.
"The possibility for market turbulence remains."
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point to
148.17.
(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; editing by
Uttaresh.V)