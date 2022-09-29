Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JGB yields track a slide in peers after BoE bond-buying

09/29/2022 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell almost across the board on Thursday, tracking global peers after the Bank of England announced an emergency bond-buying programme in order to cool down a plummeting gilt market.

The two-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to minus 0.050%, and the five-year yield also fell half a basis point to 0.075%.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 4.5 basis points to 1.000%, the 30-year yield fell 7.5 basis points to 1.395%, and the 40-year JGB yield fell 9.5 basis points to 1.600%.

U.S. Treasuries also got a boost from the BoE's action overnight. The benchmark 10-year yield was last at 3.8198%, having broached 4% the previous day.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.245%, however. The Bank of Japan conducted unscheduled bond-buying operations of its own earlier this week in an attempt to tamp down the 10-year yield, which its policy caps at 0.25%.

Some market participants expressed scepticism that the BoE's move would work in the long run, citing ongoing concerns about inflation and future interest rate hikes.

"Panicked movements have calmed down, but the incompatibility of fiscal expansion and monetary tightening in government policy hasn't been solved," said a domestic banker. "The possibility for market turbulence remains."

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point to 148.17. (Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.28% 0.59842 Delayed Quote.12.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.22% 0.675721 Delayed Quote.15.79%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.11% 0.8952 Delayed Quote.6.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.30% 0.011344 Delayed Quote.15.62%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.35% 0.925926 Delayed Quote.25.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:05aSudanese taskforce battles snakes and scorpions during rainy season
RE
03:03aSpain's 12-month inflation slows down to 9.0% in September from 10.5%
RE
03:01aEbola kills five in Uganda, 19 other deaths likely connected, president says
RE
03:01aGermany's most populous state sees biggest inflation jump in decades
RE
02:57aSouth Africa's private sector credit up 7.86% y/y in August
RE
02:53aSouth African rand weakens as dollar bounces back
RE
02:53aRenault to hold capital market day on Nov. 8
RE
02:51aH&M June-August profits dive as Russia exit stings
MR
02:48aU.S. VP Harris says she is going to Philippines later this year
RE
02:45aAustralia calls for immediate release of economist jailed by Myanmar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO
2Sterling slips as dollar regains footing
3Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
4Exclusive-Europe braces for mobile network blackouts - sources
5VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS