JGB yields unchanged as investors await reaction to U.S. job data

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government
bonds were flat on Monday as investors held their bets until
they could confirm the direction of the U.S. Treasury yields
after stronger-than-expected U.S. job data was released on
Friday.
The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at
0.115%, while the 20-year JGB yield was also flat
at 0.490%.
The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus
0.125% and the five-year yield was flat at minus
0.085%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to
151.06, with a trading volume of 12,737 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)