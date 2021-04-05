Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

JGB yields unchanged as investors await reaction to U.S. job data

04/05/2021 | 01:36am EDT
TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds were flat on Monday as investors held their bets until they could confirm the direction of the U.S. Treasury yields after stronger-than-expected U.S. job data was released on Friday.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.115%, while the 20-year JGB yield was also flat at 0.490%.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.125% and the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.085%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 151.06, with a trading volume of 12,737 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
