Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JGBs flat ahead of auction, draw support from U.S. Treasuries

05/26/2021 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were unchanged on Wednesday, with investors turning cautious ahead of a 40-year bond auction while drawing support from firmness in U.S. peers on easing concerns about inflation.

All major benchmark maturities were flat, with the 10-year yield at 0.070%, the 20-year yield at 0.440% and the 30-year JGB yield at 0.670%.

The 40-year JGB yield was flat at 0.725% ahead of Thursday's auction of that maturity.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 151.52.

In the United States, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to a two-week low of 1.56%, even as Federal Reserve policymakers began to acknowledge they are closer to debating when to pull back some of their crisis support. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:47aPowerful cyclone Yaas destroys homes in India, forces airport closure
RE
02:45aJGBs flat ahead of auction, draw support from U.S. Treasuries
RE
02:39aBOJ should restrain ETF buying when markets calm, says board member Suzuki
RE
02:38aUK pharma group Vectura agrees $1.4 billion takeover by Carlyle
RE
02:36aDE LA RUE  : annual profit soars on cash printing, cost cuts
RE
02:31aExclusive-WhatsApp sues India govt, says new rules mean end to privacy -sources
RE
02:30aM&S's annual profit slumps 88% as COVID crushes clothing sales
RE
02:30aBitcoin extends gains, last up more than 5% at $40,331.64
RE
02:29aTOO EARLY FOR ECB TO TAPER EMERGENCY BOND BUYS : Panetta
RE
02:29aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF FINLAND  : Government agrees third supplementary budget proposal for 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar languishes on Fed outlook, NZ rate hike prospects lift kiwi
2KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop jumps more than 16% as 'meme' stocks roar higher
3EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks stuck at peak as recovery uplift fades - Reuters poll
4Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper
5Gold rises above $1,900/oz as dollar weakens, inflation jitters persist