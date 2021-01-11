JGBs flat as Washington turmoil, rising virus cases weigh

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Yields of Japanese government
bonds were flat on Tuesday as concerns about political turmoil
in Washington and rising coronavirus cases offset upward
pressure on rates due to expectations for large U.S. fiscal
stimulus.
Some investors also stayed on the sidelines before an
auction of five-year government bonds on Wednesday, and could be
an important test of demand for fixed income at the start of the
new year.
Political uncertainty in Washington dominated trading in
global equities as House Democrats introduced a resolution to
impeach U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting
insurrection following a violent attack on the Capitol last
week.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.04 point to
151.82, with a trading volume of 16,807 lots.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.035%, but
the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.420%.
The 30-year JGB yield was unchanged at
0.645%. The 40-year JGB yield held steady at
0.685%.
At the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield
was unchanged at minus 0.110%.
At the short end, the two-year JGB yield was
steady at minus 0.125%.
