Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JGBs flat to slightly weaker ahead of debt auctions

11/30/2020 | 12:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were flat to slightly weaker on Monday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of 10-year and 30-year bond auctions later this week.

Investors also refrained from making big moves as they cautiously await the Japanese government to compile the budget plan next month. The Bank of Japan kept the size of its bond purchases unchanged on Monday, buying 420 billion yen of three-to-five year JGBs and 30 billion yen of 25-40 year JGBs.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.05 point to 152, with a trading volume of 12,979 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.030%.

Yields were flat at the super-long zone, with the 20-year JGB at 0.395%, the 30-year note at 0.650% and the 40-year JGB at 0.700%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.130%, while the five-year yield added half a basis point to minus 0.105%.

Japan's finance ministry will offer 2.6 trillion yen of 10-year JGBs on Tuesday followed by 900 billion yen of 30-year notes on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59aTOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE CEO TO RESIGN OVER OCTOBER SYSTEM FAILURE : Nikkei
RE
12:52aVirus-stricken winter unlikely to derail oil market rebalancing - Goldman
RE
12:52aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Holds Talks with the ROK's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha
PU
12:51aFSC FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION OF KOREA : to Work on Revisions to Insurance Business Act for Implementation of IFRS 17 in 2023
PU
12:44aGround handling to be outsourced to companies including dnata, swissport, menzies, oceania -executive
RE
12:44aQantas executive says ground handling at major australian airports to be outsourced
RE
12:40aJGBs flat to slightly weaker ahead of debt auctions
RE
12:38aDollar plumbs two-year low as Fed comes in to focus
RE
12:17aAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : First-of-its-Kind Investment Helps Bridge Financing Gap for Small-and-Medium-Sized Enterprises in Renewables Sector
PU
12:17aMeasures of Chinese Economic Activity Signal Widening Recovery -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Alibaba, Tencent put talks to buy iQIYI stake on hold due to price, regul..
2China grants Tesla green light to start selling Shanghai-made Model Y SUV
3CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist - sources
4DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar plumbs two-year low as Fed comes in to focus
5WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 : Soybeans set for biggest monthly rise in 4 years, corn hits 16-month high
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ