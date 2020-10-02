Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex

JGBs inch up as Trump virus news spurs risk aversion

10/02/2020 | 01:55am EDT

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices mostly inched up on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19, further complicating an already tangled U.S. election outlook.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.12 point to 152.17 while the yield on the 10-year cash JGBs fell 0.5 basis point to 0.015%.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.395% while the 30-year yield was flat at 0.605%.

At the shorter end, the two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135% while the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.115%.

Trump said on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus and would immediately quarantine and begin the "recovery process."

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

