JGBs little changed as trading winds down at year's end

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government
bonds (JGBs) were little changed on Monday as traders stuck to
the sidelines due to a dearth of bond auctions before year-end
holidays.
Bonds showed little reaction to a summary of opinions from
the Bank of Japan's most recent meeting, which showed earlier on
Monday that policymakers are split over the scope of a review of
the central bank's framework.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.01 point to
151.93, with a trading volume of 9,669 lots.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.015%. The
20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.395%.
At the long end of the curve, the 30-year JGB yield
rose 0.5 basis point to 0.640%, but the 40-year
JGB yield was flat at 0.675%.
The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.115%.
At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield
held steady at minus 0.130%.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)