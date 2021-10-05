Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JGBs soften after weak 10-year bond auction

10/05/2021 | 01:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices eased on Tuesday after a 10-year bond auction drew tepid demand, while the market showed a muted response to new Japanese Finance Minister Shinichi Suzuki's comments about a fiscal target.

The Ministry of Finance's offer of 2.6 trillion yen ($23.4 billion) attracted limited bids, with the auction's bid-to-cover ratio falling to 2.45 from 3.36 in the previous auction.

The auction's tail, or the gap between lowest and average price, widened to 0.03 point from 0.02 at the previous auction, another sign of weak demand.

"The results were poor. Yields may have been too low for market players to aggressively bid," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.050% while the 20-year yield edged up 1 basis point to 0.435%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.675%.

At the shorter end, the five-year yield also gained 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.08 point to 151.53, with a trading volume of 27,313 lots.

Finance Minister Suzuki said the country will aim to bring its primary balance to a surplus by fiscal 2025.

($1 = 111.18 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03aANALYSIS-BREXIT COLD TURKEY : UK tries to kick 25-year imported labour habit
RE
01:49aChina property sector default woes deepen amid Evergrande uncertainty
RE
01:49aChina property sector default woes deepen amid Evergrande uncertainty
RE
01:40aTESLA : ordered to pay over $130 mln to Black former worker over racism -WSJ
RE
01:39aIndian shares flat as energy gains offset tech, pharma losses
RE
01:31aFACTBOX-ELECTRIC-VEHICLE BATTERIES : major players and their expansion plans
RE
01:31aELECTRIC-VEHICLE BATTERIES : major players and their expansion plans
RE
01:28aChina's banks must meet coal, power financing needs -regulator
RE
01:20aJGBs soften after weak 10-year bond auction
RE
01:19aInvestors eye Big Tech as stock market wobbles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook blames "faulty configuration change" for nearly six-hour outag..
2OPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual oil output hike, price roars higher
3Adyen N : MonotaRO optimizes checkout for business buyers in Southeast ..
4Fed policymakers' trading to get more scrutiny
5China Power International Development : Asian stocks fall to near 1-yea..

HOT NEWS