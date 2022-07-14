JGBs steady as traders weigh policy concerns

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields
saw little movement on Wednesday as the Ministry of Finance
auctioned 10-year and 20-year notes and traders weighed the
implications of higher-than-expected U.S. inflation on Federal
Reserve policy.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.230%. The
20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.905%.
"Government bonds were bought in the U.S. because the
Federal Reserve will aggressively tighten monetary policy in
response to Wednesday's CPI report, so the economy is expected
to slow down," said Makoto Suzuki, a senior strategist at Okasan
Securities.
"Japanese government bonds are holding relatively firm today
in line with that."
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to
149.28, with a trading volume of 10,233 lots.
There was slightly more movement in longer-term bonds. The
30-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 1.250%,
and the 40-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points
to 1.425%.
The two-year JGB yield is yet to be traded
today.
The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.025%.
(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amy
Caren Daniel)