JGBs steady to slightly firmer as risk appetite ebbs

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB)
prices traded slightly higher on Monday as investors turned to
the safe-haven instrument after talks about a U.S. coronavirus
stimulus package dragged on.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.11 point to
151.93, with a trading volume of 18,715 lots, while the 10-year
JGB yield inched down half a basis point to
0.030%.
In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield
edged half a basis point lower to 0.405%, while the 30-year JGB
yield and the 40-year JGB yield
stood flat at 0.640% and 0.670%, respectively.
Yields on the shorter end of the market were unchanged, with
both the two-year JGB yield and the five-year
yield flat at minus 0.135% and minus 0.100%,
respectively.
Investors cautiously eyed the U.S. stimulus negotiations
even as the presidential election day neared.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump
have been trading accusations for days about who needed to act
in order to cement new coronavirus aid before Nov. 3.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan on Monday maintained the size
of all of its JGB buying operations, as expected by market
participants.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)