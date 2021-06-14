Log in
JGBs step back after last week's sharp gains

06/14/2021 | 01:15am EDT
TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices stepped back a little on Monday, after sharp gains last week, as investors looked to the upcoming central bank policy meetings in Japan and the United States this week.

Last week, JGB prices rose sharply and drove down their yields, in sympathy with U.S. debt market as investors bet the Federal Reserve will maintain a dovish policy stance despite a spike in inflation.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, after having fallen 5.5 basis points last week, its second largest weekly drop so far this year.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.07 point to 151.83, with a trading volume of 12,576 lots, by late afternoon trade.

Longer-dated bonds fared better, with the 30-year JGB yield falling 0.5 basis point to 0.650%. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
