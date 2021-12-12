JGY : Acquisition Of a 100% interest in the equity capital of each of Guizhou Bainian Lai's Liquor Co., Limited and Guizhou Lai's Liquor Co., Limited

JGY HOLDINGS LIMITED ARBN 622 384 776

ACQUISITION OF A 100% INTEREST IN THE EQUITY CAPITAL OF EACH OF GUIZHOU BAINIAN LAI'S LIQUOR CO., LIMITED AND GUIZHOU LAI'S LIQUOR CO., LIMITED

JGY Holdings Limited (the Company) wishes to announce that it had on 10 December 2021 entered into a Reverse Acquisition Agreement (the Definitive Agreement) to acquire a 100% interest in the Operating Companies (defined below) (the Proposed Transaction). This proposed acquisition will be done by way of:

the purchase of 100 ordinary shares in and representing the entire issued and paid up share capital of International Wines & Spirits Sdn. Bhd, (the Target Company ), a private company limited by shares incorporated in and under the laws of Malaysia; and the subscription of a further 999,900 new shares in the share capital of the Target Company.

On or before completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Target Company will, through a wholly-owned subsidiary registered in China (WFOE), be the registered and beneficial holder of the entire equity capitals of Guizhou Bainian Lai's Liquor Co., Limited (Bainian Laishi) and Guizhou Lai's Liquor Co., Limited (Guizhou Laishi).

Principal terms of the Definitive Agreement, brief information on the Operating Companies and the effect of completion of the Proposed Transaction on the Company's capital structure are set out in this announcement.

Defined terms

Unless the context otherwise permits, defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them as follows: