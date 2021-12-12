|
JGY : Acquisition Of a 100% interest in the equity capital of each of Guizhou Bainian Lai's Liquor Co., Limited and Guizhou Lai's Liquor Co., Limited
ACQUISITION OF A 100% INTEREST IN THE EQUITY CAPITAL OF EACH OF GUIZHOU BAINIAN LAI'S LIQUOR CO., LIMITED AND GUIZHOU LAI'S LIQUOR CO., LIMITED
JGY Holdings Limited (the Company) wishes to announce that it had on 10 December 2021 entered into a Reverse Acquisition Agreement (the Definitive Agreement) to acquire a 100% interest in the Operating Companies (defined below) (the Proposed Transaction). This proposed acquisition will be done by way of:
the purchase of 100 ordinary shares in and representing the entire issued and paid up share capital of International Wines & Spirits Sdn. Bhd, (the Target Company), a private company limited by shares incorporated in and under the laws of Malaysia; and
the subscription of a further 999,900 new shares in the share capital of the Target Company.
On or before completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Target Company will, through a wholly-owned subsidiary registered in China (WFOE), be the registered and beneficial holder of the entire equity capitals of Guizhou Bainian Lai's Liquor Co., Limited (Bainian Laishi) and Guizhou Lai's Liquor Co., Limited (Guizhou Laishi).
Principal terms of the Definitive Agreement, brief information on the Operating Companies and the effect of completion of the Proposed Transaction on the Company's capital structure are set out in this announcement.
Defined terms
Unless the context otherwise permits, defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them as follows:
$
Australian Dollars, the lawful currency of Australia.
Business Day
A day other than a Saturday, Sunday or a public holiday in the Federal
Territory of Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia ANDin the State of Western
Australia in Australia on which commercial banks are open for business.
Consideration
131,835,000 new Consolidated Shares, credited as being fully paid on
Shares
their issue.
Consolidated
Ordinary shares in the issued and paid up share capital of the Company
Shares
after the share consolidation described in this announcement is
completed.
Existing Shares
85,000,000 ordinary shares in the issued and paid up share capital of
the Company as of the date of this Agreement.
JGY Sale Shares
3,373,750 Consolidated Shares.
NSX
National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited or, when the context so
require, the regulated securities market it operates.
Operating
Bainian Laishi and Guizhou Laishi
Companies
Sale Share
100 ordinary share in the issued and paid up share capital of the Target
Company
Shareholders
Shareholders of the Company.
Special
A resolution which has been specified in the notice of general meeting
Resolution
as being a resolution proposed as a special resolution, and was passed
by a majority of not less 75% of such Shareholders as, being entitled to
do so, vote in person or, where proxies are allowed, by proxy present at
that general meeting.
Principal terms
The principal terms of the Definitive Agreement are set out below:
Counter parties
(1)
CHUA Kee Leng1 (the Nominal Vendor)
(2)
(A) WANG Caifu, a director of the Company; and
(B) HE Ping, a director of the Company (together, the JGY Vendors)
(3)
ZHANG Houyi (the Proposed New Controller)
Proposed
The Company will acquire and invest $14,000,000 for 1,000,000 shares
acquisition
|
in and representing the entire issued and paid up share capital of the
Target Company in two tranches, namely:
(a) the Company will purchase the Sale Shares for $100; and
(b) the Company will subscribe for an additional 999,900 new ordinary shares in the Target Company for $13,999,900.
Consideration The $14,000,000 total consideration for the proposed acquisition of the Target Company will be satisfied in full by the issue of 131,835,001 new Consolidated Shares, credited as fully paid, as follows:
131,835,000 new Consolidated Shares (the Consideration Shares) for the purchase of the Sale Shares to the persons nominated by the Nominal Vendor; and
one new Consolidated Share (the Restructuring Adjustment Share) for the subscription of the 999,900 new ordinary shares in the Target Company to the Target Company.
1 CHUA Kee Leng is a director and a responsible officer of Biztack Consultants Private Limited, the Company's nominated adviser. He enters into the Definitive Agreement only as registered holder of the Sale Shares as bare nominee for their beneficial owners. Save for his interest in the fees which Biztrack Consultants Private Limited will receive for professional services in connection with the Proposed Transaction, he has no other direct or indirect interest in the Proposed Transaction.
Completion
Conditions precedent
Share consolidation
The sixth Business Day after the last of the conditions precedent is fulfilled.
Completion of the Proposed Transaction is conditional upon:
the Company having lodged the following outstanding financial statements with NSX:
the auditor-reviewed financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 September 2020;
the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021; and
-
the auditor-reviewed financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 September 2021;
the Operating Companies being wholly owned subsidiaries of WFOE;
WFOE being a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company;
the Company lodging with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) a prospectus in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act in relation to its issue of the Consideration Shares and the Restructuring Adjustment Share;
the Company completing the share consolidation described in this announcement;
approval for the change of name described in this announcement being received from Shareholders;
approval under Listing Rule 6.41 for the Company to acquire and invest in the Target Company on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in this Agreement being received from Shareholders; and
approval for the purposes of Article 12 of its Articles of Association and section 611 (exemption 7) of the Corporations Act for the Company to issue such number of Consideration Shares to the Proposed New Controller which will, either by themselves or taken together with the JGY Sale Shares which the Proposed New Controller will acquire from the JGY Vendors, result in the Proposed New Controller holding more than 20% of the voting rights of the Company.
Subject to Shareholders approval by way of a Special Resolution, the Company will consolidate the 85,000,000 ordinary shares in its share capital (i.e., the Existing Shares) to 10,625,000 ordinary shares (i.e., Consolidated Shares), such a share consolidation to be carried out by way of cancelling seven Existing Shares for every eight Existing Shares held by a holder (rounded up to the next whole number).
Sale of JGY Sale
On completion of, and as a completion item for the completion of, the
Shares
Proposed Transaction:
(a) WANG Caifu (i.e., JGY Vendor A) will sell and the Proposed New
Controller will purchase 2,500,000 JGY Sale Shares for a nominal
consideration of $1; and
(b) HE Ping (i.e., JGY Vendor B) will sell and the Proposed New
Controller will purchase 873,750 JGY Sale Shares for a nominal
consideration of $1.
Change of the
Subject to Shareholders approval by way of a Special Resolution, the
Company's name
Company will change its name to "Lai's Liquor Limited" or, if the name is
not available for registration in both the Cayman Islands and Australia, a
name to be designated by the Proposed New Controller.
Undertaking to
The JGY Vendors undertakes that unless prohibited by a voting exclusion
vote in favour
under NSX listing rules or by a direction of NSX, they will vote in favour
of all resolutions proposed by the Company at the extraordinary general
meeting which it will convene to seek Shareholders' approvals which are
required for it to fulfil its obligations under the Definitive Agreement.
Change of
On completion of, and as a completion item for the completion of, the
directors
Proposed Transaction:
(a) the Company will appoint the Proposed New Controller as a
director of the Company; and
(b) the JGY Vendors will resign as directors of the Company.
Governing laws
The laws of Malaysia, the country of incorporation of the Target
Company.
Information on the Operating Companies
Guizhou Laishi has an operating track record of more than 11 years, while Bainian Laishi has an operating track record of more than 8 years.
The Operating Companies' products are sauce-aroma baijiu, a popular type of baijiu distilled in China. Baijiu (literally translated from Chinese, white liquor) is a colourless liquor typically containing between 35% and 60% alcohol by volume and usually distilled from fermented sorghum. Sauce-aroma baijiu has a layered taste of herbs and fermented beans and a long aftertaste attributed to the different batches of base liquor used to blend and mix into the final sauce-aroma baijiu product.
Sauce-aroma baijiu is produced mainly in Maotai Town in Guizhou Province which is home to the well-known brand Kweichow Moutai (also called Guizhou Maotai). The Maotai Town distillery region is located at the upper reaches of the Chishui River where water is pristine and rich in micronutrients. The makers of Guizhou Maotai, Shanghai-listed Kweichow Moutai Co., Limited, is China's most valuable listed company and the world's most valuable liquor and spirits company.
The Operating Companies do not have their own distillery. The base liquor used to blend and produce their products are sourced from specialised base liquor producers in Maotai Town. With different batches of base liquor they source from these distilleries, the Operating Companies blend, bottle and package them into final baijiu products which they sell to customers. This blending and bottling plant which is operated by Laishi China is leased from and shared with an unconnected third-party distiller.
The products of the Operating Companies are sold through integrated online and offline channels with established online stores on major e-commerce platforms in China (namely, Wechat, Suning and Pinduoduo) and a nation-wide network of distributors. As of 31 March 2021, the Operating Companies have built up a nationwide network with agents and/or distributors in provinces and municipalities of Shandong, Hunan, Sichuan, Guangdong, Henan, Hubei, Fujian, Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Liaoning, Zhejiang, Hebei, Yunnan and Jiangsu, with the core markets being Shandong, Henan and Hebei. This represents a coverage of 15 out of the 32 provinces, directly administered municipalities and autonomous regions in Mainland China.
Proposed director
The Company will appoint the Proposed New Controller to the board as an executive director on completion of the Proposed Transaction. Below is a brief profile and work experience of Proposed New Controller:
The Proposed New Controller is the founder, executive director and general manager of Guizhou Laishi and Bainian Laishi. He has over 20 years experience in the baijiu industry. Since the inception of Guizhou Laishi and subsequently, Bainian Laishi, he has established a diversified online and offline multi-channel sales management team which contributed in the steady growth of the Operating Companies' performance.
The relevant work experience of the Proposed New Controller prior to his founding of Guizhou Laishi are as follows:
Period
Entity
Role and achievements
2002-2006
Guizhou Laishigang
General manager directly involved in managing
Liquor Co., Limited
that entity's marketing, production and logistics
|
|
achieved an annual turnover of RMB200 million.
1994-2001
Guizhou Laitai
Started as a factory apprentice and eventually
Distillery
became the factory director. He has gained
|
|
making process and method.
The Company has identified two candidates who are well qualified and who have listed company experience in Australia and will appoint them as independent directors in due course. Their appointments will strengthen the board. The Company will make an immediate announcement when they are appointed to the board.
