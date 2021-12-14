JGY : Continued Suspension from Official Quotation - Failure to lodge Half Yearly Financial Statements - 30 September 2021

JGY Holdings Limited - JGY (the "Company")

Conintued Suspension

The securities will remain under suspension as a result of the Company failing to lodge their Audit Reviewed Half Yearly Financial Statements for 30 September 2021, pursuant with Listing Rule 6.10 and Corporations Act, section 319.

All securities of JGY Holdings Limited were originally placed under a suspension on 17 December 2020.

Details can be found at the following link:

https://www.nsx.com.au/ftp/news/021739071.PDF

For more information, please visit the NSX website www.nsx.com.au.

