JGY : Continued Suspension from Official Quotation - Failure to lodge Half Yearly Financial Statements - 30 September 2021

12/14/2021 | 05:59pm EST
JGY Holdings Limited - JGY (the "Company")

Conintued Suspension

The securities will remain under suspension as a result of the Company failing to lodge their Audit Reviewed Half Yearly Financial Statements for 30 September 2021, pursuant with Listing Rule 6.10 and Corporations Act, section 319.

All securities of JGY Holdings Limited were originally placed under a suspension on 17 December 2020.

Details can be found at the following link:

https://www.nsx.com.au/ftp/news/021739071.PDF

The Securities of the Company will be reinstated to For more information, please visit the NSX website www.nsx.com.au.

Yours sincerely,

Jane Thorley

Trading and Settlements

1

15 December 2021

Market

Announcement

National Stock Exchange of Australia

Disclaimer

JGY Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 22:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS