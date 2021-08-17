Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JJELLYFISH : Acquires The Clean Sell to Keep up With Growing Demand From B2B Startups Across India, Australia, and the U.K.

08/17/2021 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Clean Sell marks JJELLYFISH’s first acquisition as global demand for its services and revenue growth accelerates

JJELLYFISH, a tech-enabled services leader in go-to-market execution for startups and Fortune 500 new ventures, announced the acquisition of The Clean Sell (“TCS”) on August 1st, 2021. Founded by Dominick Cappuccilli in 2015, TCS is a NYC-based consulting firm specializing in early-stage sales and commercialization. The acquisition is JJELLYFISH’s first as it enhances its productized go-to-market services to support organizations in their zero-to-million dollar journey and beyond.

JJELLYFISH is growing over 400% year over year and is a leader in go-to-market and expansion services for early-stage companies seeking to enter the United States. JJELLYFISH creates strong ROI by executing and validating their clients’ commercial models — often taking companies from no revenue to seven figures and up. The acquisition of TCS brings a diversified portfolio of clients, specialized executive talent, and a robust GTM training program.

“We continue to execute against our mission of increasing the odds of commercial success for early-stage companies by delivering results at a speed that would take founders years — and tremendous resources — to achieve on their own,” said Justin Lawson, CEO of JJELLYFISH. “We will be integrating the TCS process, training platform, and service lines across our offerings to accelerate our growth further.”

TCS is a sales consulting firm serving both the startup and enterprise space. The TCS service lines will be integrated into JJELLYFISH’s current product offerings and infrastructure, which will deliver on an entirely new academy-focused product set to launch in Q1 2022. The academy will be designed to support international Founders selling into the U.S. market.

“JJELLYFISH shares a common vision of delivering real-world buyer insights and market creation to its clients,” said Dom Cappuccilli, CEO of The Clean Sell. “By partnering with the incredible entrepreneurs and business builders at JJELLYFISH, we found a partner that will extend our reach and enhance our solutions for the global market at scale.”

“As teams increasingly build for a global market on Day 1, the needs of B2B startups will only continue to rapidly increase,” said Jennifer Abel, Co-Founder & Partner at JJELLYFISH. “By bringing TCS into the JJELLYFISH family, we can deliver even more value to our global client base.”

About JJELLYFISH
JJELLYFISH, a tech-enabled US-based services firm, embeds alongside B2B Founders to provide sales expertise and execution to enter and conquer the U.S. market. The team has supported 120+ B2B startups and new ventures teams across India, Australia, Singapore, U.K., South Korea, and North America to validate, define and execute a U.S. go-to-market.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:31aUNDER ARMOUR : appoints Yum! CEO to board
AQ
06:31aTROAX : Interim Report January - June 2021
AQ
06:31aVIAVI : Equips Picocom to Validate O-RAN Small Cell Base Stations
PR
06:31aHAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY : To Participate In 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
PR
06:31aSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER : To Acquire Remaining 80 Percent Stake In MTD Holdings For $1.6 Billion, Creating Global Leader In Outdoor Products
PR
06:31aELEMENT5 : raises $15 million Series A to help post-acute care spend less time on administrative work
PR
06:31aVIEWRAY : UCLA Health Treats its 1,000th Patient Using MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy
PR
06:31aELI LILLY AND : Lilly Announces Leadership Changes and Formation of Neuroscience and Immunology Business Units
PR
06:31aDIGINEX : EQONEX Group announces the launch of EQONEX Lending and the execution of its first institutional crypto loan
PR
06:31aEATON : Adds Concentric Pneumatic Clutch Actuators for Detroit Diesel DT12®, Volvo I-Shift, and Mack mDRIVE™ Transmissions to Expand Aftermarket Portfolio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Takeaway.com posts operating loss of $224 mln, sees improvement in second half
4EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks hit one-week low on virus worries
5FORTUM OYJ : FORTUM'S 2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT: Strengthening the balance sheet and accelerating decarb..

HOT NEWS