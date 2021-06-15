JK Moving Raises Annual Income for CDL Drivers to $100K

Driver Shortage Pushes Compensation to New Levels

With demand high for professional drivers, JK Moving Services has increased annual guaranteed income for experienced Over-the-Road Class-A CDL Drivers to a minimum $100,000. The competitive salary and benefits are twice the national average for the position, as market demands grow and the pool of qualified candidates shrinks.

“We have a driver shortage in our country that has been exacerbated by growth in online retailing,” explained Chuck Kuhn, CEO, JK Moving Services. “Despite the difficulty in attracting drivers, we remain committed to providing a best-in-class experience for our customers and that starts with investing in having a great team.”

With the guaranteed income, JK salaries place CDL drivers among the top-25 highest paying jobs in the nation, according to Glassdoor, a leader on insights about jobs and companies. In fact, in its annual list of highest-paying jobs in America, financial planning and analysis managers ranked #25 at $94,874, below the JK pay for CDL drivers. In addition, JK’s CDL driver pay is well above the national industry average of just over $50,000 for this position, reported by Glassdoor. The minimum guarantee also ensures drivers—who can be stationed anywhere in the nation—have steady income throughout the year.

JK is committed to attracting and retaining the best employees. In addition to highly-competitive pay, JK has state-of-the art trucks and equipment, 24/7 live dispatch support, and great training and ongoing career development. The company also offers a formal Wellness Program; competitive compensation; a generous safe harbor 401(k) and company-paid profit-sharing program; tuition reimbursement; paid time off; an Employee Assistance Program; comprehensive medical, dental, vision, and ancillary benefit coverages; bonus incentives; and employee volunteer opportunities—including the JK Community Farm, which is supported by JK Moving and grows and donates fresh produce and protein to the area’s food insecure.

JK, along with its sister company CapRelo, employs nearly 1,100 people—a majority of whom live in the Washington, DC metropolitan region. The company expects to expand its workforce in 2021 to service demand and in anticipation of opening a Prince William County location. The company has won numerous awards, including being recognized by the Washington Business Journal as a Best Place to Work and Top Corporate Philanthropist.

ABOUT JK MOVING SERVICES

For more than 35 years, JK Moving Services – the largest independently owned and operated moving company in North America – has provided local, long distance, and global relocation services to a variety of commercial, residential, and government clients. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, the company maintains a full-time, professionally trained staff of relocation and move management experts committed to providing the highest level of customer care. www.JKMoving.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615006079/en/