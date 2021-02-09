JK Technosoft : appoints Ram Kumar as VP Sales (U.K. & Europe)

In line with JK Technosoft's transformation journey, Ram will be leading the company's global sales in the UK & Europe.

Mr. Ram Kumar has been appointed as VP Sales (U.K. & Europe) at JK Technosoft, a global software solutions provider. As part of the leadership team, Ram will lead the sales and account management team across the UK and European region in his new role. This appointment is strategic to the company's plan to accelerate sales and expand growth in the UK and European market.

Ram brings with him two decades of experience in sales, account management & delivery with leading technology companies such as TCS, IBM, Wipro and others; with over a decade spent in the European region.

Mr Aloke Paskar, CEO & President, JK Technosoft, "We are delighted to welcome Ram aboard, who brings in a wealth of experience in spearheading large operations. We look forward to his leadership in driving our growth globally with a special focus on the UK and European markets."

Speaking on his new role, Mr Ram Kumar said, "The recent crisis has propelled the adoption of digital transformation by customers across sectors. I look forward to working closely with our technology partners to address customers' growing requirements for more productive yet flexible solutions and to encourage them on their digital transformation journey. JK Technosoft has an adept culture which promotes innovation and growth to stay ahead of the curve."

Ram has a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from IIT, Roorkee and holds a Master's in Business from MDI, Gurgaon. He has an interest in Indian Philosophy and practices Vipassana Meditation.

About JK Technosoft

Founded in 1994, JK Technosoft is a part of one of India's largest industrial groups with an annual turnover of over US$ 7 billion.

In a transformational journey of 25 years, JK Technosoft has established an exceptional customer guardianship through the philosophy of reciprocal partnership and value addition. With over 1600 employees and three offshore delivery centres in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, JK Technosoft serves its global customers in the US, UK, Europe, and India both onsite and offshore.

www. jktech.com

