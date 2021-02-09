Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JK Technosoft : appoints Ram Kumar as VP Sales (U.K. & Europe)

02/09/2021 | 05:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In line with JK Technosoft's transformation journey, Ram will be leading the company's global sales in the UK & Europe.

Mr. Ram Kumar has been appointed as VP Sales (U.K. & Europe) at JK Technosoft, a global software solutions provider. As part of the leadership team, Ram will lead the sales and account management team across the UK and European region in his new role. This appointment is strategic to the company's plan to accelerate sales and expand growth in the UK and European market.

Ram brings with him two decades of experience in sales, account management & delivery with leading technology companies such as TCS, IBM, Wipro and others; with over a decade spent in the European region.

Mr Aloke Paskar, CEO & President, JK Technosoft, "We are delighted to welcome Ram aboard, who brings in a wealth of experience in spearheading large operations. We look forward to his leadership in driving our growth globally with a special focus on the UK and European markets."

Speaking on his new role, Mr Ram Kumar said, "The recent crisis has propelled the adoption of digital transformation by customers across sectors. I look forward to working closely with our technology partners to address customers' growing requirements for more productive yet flexible solutions and to encourage them on their digital transformation journey. JK Technosoft has an adept culture which promotes innovation and growth to stay ahead of the curve."

Ram has a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from IIT, Roorkee and holds a Master's in Business from MDI, Gurgaon. He has an interest in Indian Philosophy and practices Vipassana Meditation.

About JK Technosoft

Founded in 1994, JK Technosoft is a part of one of India's largest industrial groups with an annual turnover of over US$ 7 billion.

In a transformational journey of 25 years, JK Technosoft has established an exceptional customer guardianship through the philosophy of reciprocal partnership and value addition. With over 1600 employees and three offshore delivery centres in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, JK Technosoft serves its global customers in the US, UK, Europe, and India both onsite and offshore.

www. jktech.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/08UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA : RESMED: knowing about and protecting the marine littoral of the Pyrenees
AQ
02/08BARRY CALLEBAUT : Recognized as a climate change leader for our work with our suppliers
PU
02/08TEAMVIEWER : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
02/08CECONOMY : Barclays keeps a Sell rating
MD
02/08ZALANDO : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02/08AMS : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
02/08QIAGEN NV : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
02/08BEIERSDORF AG : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
02/08CAMI : Cambi is now listed on Euronext Growth Oslo
AQ
02/08PGS ASA : Financing Transaction Becomes Effective
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
3Japan's households, firms continue to hoard cash as pandemic pain persists
4KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop shares slump as Reddit rally ebbs
5BETSSON AB : BETSSON : Year-end report and Q4 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ