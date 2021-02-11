Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JLL Income Property Trust : Acquires Louisville Distribution Center

02/11/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with $3.4 billion in portfolio assets, today announced the acquisition of Louisville Distribution Center, a 1 million-square-foot, Class A industrial property located in the top-tier industrial submarket of South Louisville. The purchase price was $95 million.

"The Louisville industrial market's low vacancy rate of just 4.2 percent and central location makes it an excellent market for us to continue to increase our allocation to core industrial assets located in close proximity to irreplaceable transportation infrastructure," said Allan Swaringen, JLL Income Property Trust President and CEO. "The property's modern layout is bolstered by significant building improvements invested by the tenant, which, coupled with the 10-year lease to an investment-grade credit, Fortune 100 company is expected to provide predictability of cashflow for years to come."

According to LaSalle Research & Strategy, Louisville is an overweight market whose merit is driven by an above average return outlook and strong rent growth expectations. Louisville's central location at the confluence of major highways allows distribution to over half the U.S. population within a day's drive via interstate highways I-24, I-64, I-65, I-71 and I-75, reinforcing JLL Income Property Trust's research-led industrial strategy focused on acquiring properties with primary access to critical hubs of distribution and transportation infrastructure. The property is also within 20 miles of major distribution hubs including UPS Worldport (Air Distribution Hub), UPS Centennial Hub (Ground Distribution Hub), and the Louisville International Airport.

The property includes 40-foot clear heights, cross-docking, LED motion sensor lighting, 234 trailer parking spaces and HVAC throughout. This investment brings JLL Income Property Trust's aggregate industrial allocation to nearly $900 million, or 28 percent of the portfolio, across 34 properties in 12 targeted warehouse markets.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

About JLL Income Property Trust (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX),
Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing apartment, industrial, office and grocery-anchored retail properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management
LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages approximately $69 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q4 2020. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. For more information please visit http://www.lasalle.com.

Valuations, Forward Looking Statements and Future Results
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

Contacts:

Scott Sutton
LaSalle Investment Management
Telephone:  +1 224 343 5538
Email:  scott.sutton@lasalle.com

Doug Allen
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Telephone: +1 646 722 6530
Email:  JLLIPT@DLPR.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-income-property-trust-acquires-louisville-distribution-center-301226994.html

SOURCE JLL Income Property Trust


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:17aSecond charge mortgage new business volumes fell by 26% in December 2020
PU
05:17aTALLINNA VESI : Entry into force of the share sale agreement between OÜ Utilitas and the shareholders with substantial shareholding in AS Tallinna Vesi
AQ
05:17aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05:17aJFrog Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
GL
05:17aADVANCE AUTO PARTS : Team Penske Announce Innovative Partnership for 2021
BU
05:16aAHLSTROM MUNKSJÖ OYJ : Spa Holdings 3 Oy to commence redemption proceedings in respect of the remaining minority shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oy
AQ
05:15aAsset finance market fell by 6% in December 2020
PU
05:15aConsumer car finance new business volumes fell by 12% in December 2020
PU
05:15aAZURE POWER GLOBAL : 3Q'21 Prepared Comments
PU
05:15aCHAKANA COPPER : Gold Fields Acquires Shares of Chakana Copper Corp.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ