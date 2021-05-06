JLL commits to net zero target for 2040

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 - Today, JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced its aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040 across all areas of its operations, including the client sites it manages, globally. To deliver this commitment, 95% of JLL's 2018 baseline greenhouse gas emissions will be fully abated, and any residual offsets required will be limited to no more than 5% of that baseline.

JLL has also become a signatory of The Climate Pledge, standing with Amazon, Global Optimism and the other signatories in a commitment to being net zero by 2040 - ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement. This announcement strengthens the firm's previous goals, reinforcing JLL's leadership position on climate action.

In September 2020, JLL signed the World Green Building Council Net Zero Carbon Building Commitment, which positions energy efficiency as a central component to achieving decarbonization across global real estate portfolios, in addition to generating and procuring renewable energy to meet reduced energy demand. In April 2020, the firm announced its science-based target, as aligned to the 1.5°C ambition of the Paris Agreement.

'Climate change is the defining issue of our time,' said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. 'We recognize that tackling global warming requires an urgent and comprehensive response from all parts of industry and society which is why we have chosen to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2040 and also to sign The Climate Pledge. At JLL, we are determined to play our full part by working with our clients, people and communities to shape the future of real estate for a better world.'

Helping clients achieve net zero carbon emissions is a key pillar in JLL's strategy, and the firm is making significant investments in sustainability services capabilities. By using the breadth and strength of its global platform, JLL will enable its clients to decarbonize their portfolios by 2040, partnering with them to move the needle on real estate carbon reduction and sustainability.

In line with Race to Zero criteria, JLL is committed to taking urgent action on decarbonization and contributing towards reductions in global emissions, whilst working to its 2040 net zero goal. In the interest of transparency and driving advocacy, JLL will publish its pathways to net zero later this year, ahead of the COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Race to Zero is a global, umbrella campaign, led by High Level Climate Champions to mobilize non state actors to join a unified Climate Ambition Alliance. Since its launch in June 2020, Race to Zero campaign has become a convergence point for various net zero initiatives, networks, and coalitions. JLL was appointed by the Climate Champions as the built environment sector and infrastructure lead alongside Arup to drive net zero carbon systems transformation within the sector. JLL is engaging with priority stakeholder groups within the value chain to encourage bold climate action and alignment with Race to Zero.