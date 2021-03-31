JM Search : Forms Legal Practice

Dan Figueroa joins as Partner to lead the newly formed Legal Practice

JM Search, a premier retained executive search firm, would like to welcome Dan Figueroa as Partner to lead the new Legal Practice.

Dan brings more than 14 years of experience placing attorneys at AM Law100 Law Firms, as well as having placed many associates and in-house counsel. Dan has successfully placed lawyers whose focus areas are in Private Equity, Corporate M&A, Venture Capital & Emerging Companies, Investment Management, Finance, Capital Markets, Patent Litigation, White Collar and Commercial Litigation. Dan has also successfully recruited attorneys with a focus in various industries including Life Sciences/HealthCare, Technology, Banking & Finance, Real Estate and Energy.

Prior to joining JM Search, Dan worked with one of the top legal recruiting firms in the country for over a decade. He started his career at a small legal search firm in Cambridge, MA where he worked for 3 years. Dan’s search career has been exclusively focused on recruiting legal professionals and is considered a leader in this area of executive search.

Dan commented, “I am thrilled to join JM Search and launch the newly formed Law Practice for the firm. This is an incredible opportunity to bring my clients and blend them with JM Search’s unique approach to retained search. I look forward to delivering the best possible talent to our clients.”

“Adding Dan to our team and launching this new practice further demonstrates the strength of our growing commitment to our clients. Through Dan’s prior experience, I have no doubt he will anchor a team that will deliver the best talent in the industry,” said John Marshall, JM Search’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Dan graduated from Curry College where he majored in Communications. Dan enjoys spending time with his family and being outdoors. He was born in Santiago, Chile and lived in 6 countries by the time he was 15 years old. Dan lives with his wife and three children in Yardley, PA.

JM Search’s Legal Practice (https://jmsearch.com/industries/legal-practice/)

JM Search has formed a dedicated Legal Practice to recruit legal professionals for law firms, general counsels, and operating companies across the United States.

With the everchanging environment of today’s fast-paced world, the legal sector has never been more competitive, diverse, or connected, making the expanding legal markets more challenging to navigate. JM Search utilizes a partner-led approach that has helped us successfully place the most qualified candidates with our clients. Whether our clients are looking for industry/practice specific Partners, General Counsels, and/or Associates, our legal team’s unique approach to legal recruiting quickly finds the top-tiered candidates for our clients.

Our team has over a decade of experience and success recruiting for law firms and in-house legal positions. As the legal industry continues its massive industry wide consolidation, the competition for clients has never been greater. Our clients understand that one of the fastest ways to increase the firm’s client base is through recruiting top tier lateral Partners. At JM Search, our Legal Practice keeps a finger on the pulse of the market and are constantly connecting with Partners who understand clients’ needs. At the same time, we understand the need for hard working, highly trained associates and are able to quickly identify the best candidates. Our expertise also includes the recruiting of General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer, Chief of Compliance or any other crucial in-house legal position. Our teams rigorous search process and knowledge of the marketplace enables us to deliver best in class results.

JM Search (www.jmsearch.com) is a premier retained executive search firm and trusted advisor to CEOs, investors and boards of directors in recruiting, assessing and delivering high performance leaders and transformational leadership teams. JM Search clients include private equity firms and portfolio companies, venture capital-backed businesses, and publicly held companies across North America. Founded in 1980, the JM Search team brings together former operating and financial executives, investors and experienced search professionals with deep industry specialization, functional expertise and proven access to talent spanning multiple industry sectors. With national reach and local market depth, the firm’s partner-led approach enables JM Search to deliver exceptional leaders who enhance organizational performance and drive shareholder value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005621/en/