JNBA Financial Advisors : CEO Richard S. Brown Named to Forbes 2021 List of Best-In-State Top Wealth Advisors, Ranked Second in Minnesota

Brown appears on high net worth list as top fee-only investment advisor in Minnesota

For the second year in a row, JNBA Financial Advisors CEO Richard S. Brown has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Top Wealth Advisors – High Net Worth list, ranked as one of Minnesota’s top two financial advisors. He once again appears on the list as the state’s top fee-only investment advisor.

“While it’s gratifying to be recognized by Forbes and SHOOK Research as one of the top wealth advisors in Minnesota, we’re especially proud that Richard and JNBA are the top and one of the very few independent fee-only Registered Investment Advisors on the 2021 high net worth list,” says Kim Brown, president of JNBA Financial Advisors. “For over forty years, our conflict-free business model has driven everything we do for our clients, and truly allowed us to be their advocate in helping them achieve their financial life goals. Our approach is as important as it’s ever been considering the unpredictable events and emotions brought on by the pandemic.”

Each of the more than 5,000 advisors on this year’s list was chosen by SHOOK Research based on qualitative and quantitative criteria, including interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced, and assets under management.

JNBA has posted a more-than-96-percent client-retention rate since tracking began in 2001, and its business is continuing to grow and thrive with over $1 billion in assets under management today. The firm’s independence and advice driven by advocacy® approach allows JNBA to customize investment strategies to individual client goals, which are implemented by an experienced team and disciplined process, including a review of each portfolio every 10 business days.

In 2020, for the sixth consecutive year, Richard S. Brown was named to Barron’s list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors. Brown and JNBA are the only Minnesota financial advisor on the list. Also in 2020, for the 11th consecutive year, the independent firm was named to Barron’s list of the 1,200 top advisors in the country. JNBA has also been named to the Financial Times Top 300 Registered Investment Adviser list for five years.*

ABOUT JNBA

Minneapolis-based JNBA Financial Advisors is an independent fee-only wealth management firm driven to help guide people through life’s most important decisions through an advice driven by advocacy® approach. As a fiduciary, their team delivers customized planning strategies and solutions to optimize clients’ resources through financial life planning and asset management. As a 40+ year-old firm, its advisory structure leverages a team approach, reviewing client portfolios every 10 business days and driving the planning process, including strategy development and implementation with estate, tax, and risk professionals as appropriate. For more information, visit www.jnba.com.

