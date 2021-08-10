JNF-USA to Kick Off Jewish New Year in Spectacular Fashion with a Day of Giving from Coast to Coast

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) today announced its largest annual fundraising event will return on September 12 with a two-hour virtual program featuring top-tier celebrities, comedy, music and entertainment broadcasted live from the organization's in-person soiree at City Winery, an upscale music venue and wine bar overlooking the Hudson River in New York's trendy Chelsea neighborhood.

Entertainers partnering with JNF-USA for Spectacular Sunday include actor, comedian, writer and producer, Elon Gold, who will be the live emcee of the evening; Israeli singer-songwriter Idan Raichel; Israeli singers Rita and Eden Alene; Israeli hip hop/funk band, Hadag Nahash; "mentalist" Eran Biderman; Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza; and actress Shira Haas.

In addition to a magical evening of brilliant entertainment that will be available to attendees from coast to coast on JNF-USA's YouTube channel and Facebook live, JNF-USA professionals and lay leaders will conduct a major donor outreach initiative in a sprint telethon style approach — calling, texting, and emailing thousands of the JNF-USA supporters nationwide as the organization approaches the end of its record-breaking 2021 fundraising campaign.

"All proceeds raised during Spectacular Sunday will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $1.5 million, enabling donors to double the value of their gift in support of the land and people of Israel," said Michael Kessler, President of the JNF-USA Tri-State Board of Directors. "Come for the entertainment. Come for the food and cocktails. Come for one of the best entertaining evenings you'll experience since the start of the pandemic. But most importantly, play a part in helping to rebuild local businesses in Akko, help support a resilience center on the border with Gaza that is helping adults and children alike deal with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from rocket and balloon attacks, help support the hundreds of critical environmental and nation building activities that JNF-USA is pursuing in Israel's north and south. Whether you join us in-person or virtually, this is an event you don't want to miss."

There is no cost to view the magnificent lineup of online programming, and tickets for the party in New York City are available for purchase.

To participate in JNF-USA's largest fundraising event of the year virtually, tune in live via YouTube or Facebook on Sunday, September 12, from 7-9pm ET. Visit jnf.org/spectacularsunday for more information.

If you would like to attend the in-person party at City Winery on Sunday, September 12 from 7-9pm ET, visit jnf.org/nycspectacular or contact Michael Feinman at mfeinman@jnf.org.

About Jewish National Fund-USA

JNF-USA is the leading philanthropic organization for Israel that supports critical environmental and nation building activities in Israel's north and south. Through its One Billion Dollar Roadmap for the Next Decade, JNF-USA is developing new communities in the Galilee and Negev, connecting the next generation to Israel, and creating infrastructure and programs that support ecology, individuals with special needs, and heritage site preservation. Learn more at jnf.org.

