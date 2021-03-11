Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JOANN, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

03/11/2021 | 11:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUDSON, Ohio., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. (the “Company” or “JOANN”), the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing players in the arts and crafts industry, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,937,500 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $12 per share. The offering consists of 5,468,750 shares of common stock being sold by JOANN and 5,468,750 shares of common stock being sold by selling stockholders, which includes entities affiliated with Leonard Green & Partners and other non-management stockholders. In addition, JOANN granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,640,625 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on March 12, 2021 under the ticker symbol “JOAN”. The offering is expected to close on March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities and Credit Suisse are serving as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Guggenheim Securities, Barclays, Wells Fargo Securities, Piper Sandler and William Blair are acting as additional bookrunners for the offering. Houlihan Lokey, Telsey Advisory Group, Loop Capital Markets and Ramirez & Co., Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained on the SEC’s website or obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina, 27560, Attn: Prospectus Department, email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About JOANN
For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing players in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 855 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause JOANN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, JOANN assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


Investor Relations Contacts: 
Renee Jefferson
renee.jefferson@joann.com
330-463-6961

Corporate Communications: 
Amanda Hayes
amanda.hayes@joann.com
216-296-5887

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:09aSUNING COM  : China market regulator fines 12 companies for illegal monopolistic behaviours
RE
12:08aRAKUTEN  : Japan Post Holdings, Rakuten to form capital alliance, sources say
RE
12:06aACCENTURE  : Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
BU
12:04aJAPAN POST  : Rakuten to form capital alliance, sources say
RE
12:04aBMW Group invests in innovative method for CO2-free steel production
PU
03/12Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
GL
03/11URGENT : E-commerce giant Rakuten, Japan Post to form capital tie-up
AQ
03/11SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES : "Vacuum Air Servo" Unique Air Pressure Technology Enables the Positioning at the Nano Level
BU
03/11Urging vigilance, somber Biden tells U.S. states to speed up vaccinations
RE
03/11WEST JAPAN RAILWAY  : Main events scheduled for Saturday, March 13
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : raises price of variants of Model Y, Model 3, Model S
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : CHINA'S ANTITRUST REGULATORS WEIGH LEVYING RECORD FINE ON ALIBABA: WSJ
3LG CORP. : LG Energy Solution to invest $4.5 billion in U.S. battery production
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : SOFTBANK-BACKED GRAB IN TALKS TO GO PUBLIC IN NEARLY $40 BILLION SPAC DEAL: sources
5NAVER CORPORATION : ONLINE BOOM: SoftBank-backed Coupang surges to over $100 billion valuation in debut
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ