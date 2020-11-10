JOEY Restaurants Elevates Delivery Experience With the Launch of Their Online Ordering Platform

Free delivery, elevated ordering experience and no service charges served up as benefits to at home dining guests

JOEY Restaurant Group is proud to announce the launch of their own elevated delivery experience via their first online ordering platform. Guests will now have the ability to receive the same unparalleled hospitality and globally inspired dishes that they love from the comfort of their home, by ordering online at www.joeyrestaurants.com. No service fees, seamless ordering experience, and free delivery over $80 are some of the benefits customers will experience. Starting today through to November 20th, 2020, guests will receive FREE delivery on all orders submitted through the platform.

Throughout the pandemic, JOEY Restaurant Group has demonstrated continued innovation as they have pivoted their business strategies creatively. Introducing new features such as an online grocery store, JOEY Market, offering DIY meal and drink kits, in addition to opening a couple of Ghost Kitchens. The online ordering platform marks yet another way JOEY Restaurants is acting quickly to keep up with the demand for at-home delivery, while still being able to connect with their guests and deliver the same unparalleled JOEY experience.

JOEY Restaurants’ full menu of globally inspired dishes, happy hour offerings, DIY meal and drink kits will all be available to order on the platform. The JOEY online delivery platform is powered by DoorDash Drive.

“We want to thank guests for their continued support and loyalty to JOEY by choosing delivery or dining in with us over these unprecedented times,” says Layne Krienke, President of the JOEY Restaurant Group. “Exceptional customer experience is always what we strive for, and this is just one more opportunity where we can provide that JOEY experience to guests who want to dine at home.”

To order online, visit www.joeyrestaurants.com. Orders and deliveries are available at all JOEY locations across Canada and the United States.

About JOEY Restaurant Group:

Whether the inspiration comes from just around the corner or a continent away, the JOEY Restaurant Group believes in handcrafted, locally, and globally inspired menu offerings. With 27 JOEY Restaurant locations across Canada, Washington, and California, our award-winning and inventive culinary and hospitality teams are ready to serve a cosmopolitan tribe of patrons.

