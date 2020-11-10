Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JOEY Restaurants Elevates Delivery Experience With the Launch of Their Online Ordering Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 06:02am EST

Free delivery, elevated ordering experience and no service charges served up as benefits to at home dining guests

JOEY Restaurant Group is proud to announce the launch of their own elevated delivery experience via their first online ordering platform. Guests will now have the ability to receive the same unparalleled hospitality and globally inspired dishes that they love from the comfort of their home, by ordering online at www.joeyrestaurants.com. No service fees, seamless ordering experience, and free delivery over $80 are some of the benefits customers will experience. Starting today through to November 20th, 2020, guests will receive FREE delivery on all orders submitted through the platform.

Throughout the pandemic, JOEY Restaurant Group has demonstrated continued innovation as they have pivoted their business strategies creatively. Introducing new features such as an online grocery store, JOEY Market, offering DIY meal and drink kits, in addition to opening a couple of Ghost Kitchens. The online ordering platform marks yet another way JOEY Restaurants is acting quickly to keep up with the demand for at-home delivery, while still being able to connect with their guests and deliver the same unparalleled JOEY experience.

JOEY Restaurants’ full menu of globally inspired dishes, happy hour offerings, DIY meal and drink kits will all be available to order on the platform. The JOEY online delivery platform is powered by DoorDash Drive.

“We want to thank guests for their continued support and loyalty to JOEY by choosing delivery or dining in with us over these unprecedented times,” says Layne Krienke, President of the JOEY Restaurant Group. “Exceptional customer experience is always what we strive for, and this is just one more opportunity where we can provide that JOEY experience to guests who want to dine at home.”

To order online, visit www.joeyrestaurants.com. Orders and deliveries are available at all JOEY locations across Canada and the United States.

About JOEY Restaurant Group:

Whether the inspiration comes from just around the corner or a continent away, the JOEY Restaurant Group believes in handcrafted, locally, and globally inspired menu offerings. With 27 JOEY Restaurant locations across Canada, Washington, and California, our award-winning and inventive culinary and hospitality teams are ready to serve a cosmopolitan tribe of patrons.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:19aTERANGA GOLD : Achieves Record Production, EBITDA, Cash Flow and Adjusted Earnings in the Third Quarter; Reaffirms 2020 Guidance
PU
06:19aThe Banking Supervision Department's handling of public enquiries and complaints in 2016
PU
06:19aMITSUBISHI : Subsidiary Chuo Kagaku Co., Ltd. Notices Regarding Q2 Earnings Forecasts and Results, and Revision of full-year Earnings ForecastsTSE
PU
06:19aGermany commits 2m support to ITC in 2021
PU
06:19aSOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES : Annual report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
PU
06:19aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media launches new Virgin TV 360 set top boxVirgin Media is today lifting the lid off of its new TV platform, Virgin TV 360, which offers a...
PU
06:19aMIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:19aMATERIALISE : Obtains CE Marking Certification for Multiple Personalized Medical Devices
PU
06:17aWESTPAC BANKING : Appendix 3Y - John McFarlane
PU
06:17aADB Approves Policy Framework for Exposure Exchanges with Multilateral Development Banks
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Westfield owner Unibail's shareholders reject right..
4BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
5ANALYSIS: Vaccine news may weaken need for U.S. stimulus, but help still needed - investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group