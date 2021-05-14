JOGMEC Japan Oil Gas And Metals National Corpora : Launch of monthly spot LNG prices for delivery to Japan

Japanese Ver.

May 14, 2021

JOGMEC (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Chairman & CEO: Tetsuhiro Hosono) surveys on spot LNG prices for delivery to Japan and publishes the monthly average prices to contribute to the transparency of information and market liquidity in the LNG market for the security of stable supply of LNG, which emits less CO2 than other fossil fuel resources.

JOGMEC has been providing fundamental information on natural gas and LNG with the aim of contributing to the transparency and liquidity of the LNG market to secure a stable supply of LNG, which emits less CO2 than other fossil fuels. From April 2021, JOGMEC conducts a survey on spot LNG prices for delivery to Japan with the cooperation of companies that are end-consumers of spot LNG and publishes monthly average spot LNG prices on the website.

What JOGMEC publishes

JOGMEC publishes the average price of spot LNG cargos for delivery to Japan contracted in the month and scheduled to be delivered from the month onward as 'contract-based price' and the average price of spot LNG cargos that are contracted and delivered in Japan within the month as 'arrival-based price'.

Publication schedule

The preliminary report for April 2021 is now available. It will be published on the seventh business day of each month.

JOGMEC has announced on 20 April 2021 the 'JOGMEC Carbon Neutral Initiative'. LNG plays an important role in steadily advancing the energy transition toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and demand for LNG will continue to increase. JOGMEC will continue to contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society through the stable supply of natural resources and energy, as the initiative calls for the strengthening of the information provision function for LNG.