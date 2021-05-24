Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JOLYN x Eryn Krouse Collaboration Swimwear Prints Sell Out In First Week

05/24/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOLYN, the California swimwear brand for female athletes and active individuals, has announced a complete sell out of 6 styles in the newly launched surf collaboration with influencer Eryn Krouse. The surf suit and bikinis in prints inspired by Eryn’s Japanese heritage sold out in less than one week after launching. Like JOLYN, Krouse seeks to inspire active women of all backgrounds to have confidence in their bodies and the courage to be a part of new adventures.

“I designed this surf capsule with JOLYN to create the ultimate collection of my favorite colors and styles. These suits make me feel strong and powerful while celebrating femininity all at the same time,” said Eryn Krause.

Eryn Krouse is a social media influencer, content creator, and model. With a background in competitive swimming, being active in the water has been a huge influence on Eryn’s lifestyle and her social media content. She hopes to share her love for the ocean, travel, and surfing, as well as to inspire others to live a healthy and adventurous lifestyle.

Earlier this year, JOLYN also announced the sponsorship of world-ranked professional surfer, Courtney Conlogue. Conlogue will also be working with JOLYN to develop and test surf swimwear, rash guards and Spring suits.

“While JOLYN was founded as a brand for competitive swimmers, surfers have always appreciated our swimwear for its durability, comfort and the fact that it stays put even during the most gnarly wipeout,” said Mondy Herndon, CEO of JOLYN. “Our new surf collection is just as durable and great-fitting as our original swimwear, but with new fabrications that give the suits more stretch and fashion details including high waisted bottoms and cropped rash guards. The suits are perfect for any active aquatic sport including surfing, wake boarding, water skiing, SUP and kayaking.”

About JOLYN
Founded by female athletes for female athletes, JOLYN is the go-to swimsuit and bikini for any active water sport not only because of great fit, but also because JOLYN swimsuits are made to last. With a mission to protect the world we wander (and swim), JOLYN uses sustainable fabric which ensures each suit can withstand the intensity of athletes and active women day after day and season after season. Offering perfectly fitting swimsuits in colors and prints as unique as the women who wear them, JOLYN’s one-piece suits and bikinis have been thoughtfully designed with details such as adjustable tie back tops, drawstring bottoms and high-grade elastic to ensure they always stay put.

Sarae Dydo
sarae@jolyn.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a129f8ff-8978-4038-b814-4a11804c7236

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/076b513f-a67a-4c8c-ab1c-f381161a24ad


Primary Logo

Eryn Krouse Surfs in Leilani Swimsuit

The Leilani swimsuit is one of 6 styles that sold out in first week of launch.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:01p4FRONT  : Ventures Corp. Receives Unanimous Approval from Brookline Select Board to Begin Operations of Its "Mission Brookline" Dispensary in Massachusetts
PR
03:01pNORTH MOUNTAIN MERGER  : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
AQ
03:01pHYUNDAI MOTOR  : IONIQ 5 Electric CUV Disrupts EV Market with Ultra-Fast Charging and Vehicle-to-Load Power Capability
PR
03:01p4FRONT VENTURES CORP  : . Receives Unanimous Approval from Brookline Select Board to Begin Operations of Its "Mission Brookline" Dispensary in Massachusetts
AQ
03:01pBLACK & VEATCH  : Completes Commissioning on World's First Zero-Water Consumption Commercial Data Center
BU
03:01pCISCO  : Key Takeaway from the Colonial Pipeline Attack
PU
03:01pCOVID-19 Infection Rates of Dentists Remain Lower Than Other Health Professionals
GL
03:01pEML PAYMENTS  : Supports AptPay's Instant Payment Disbursement Product in Canada
BU
03:00pLido Advisors Enters into Strategic Partnership with Charlesbank Capital Partners to Invest in Growth
GL
02:59pBROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS  : Strengthens Investment in Licensed mRNA Technology Platform with $20M Financing
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money (May 22)
2Cryptocurrencies rebound from Sunday sell-off, bitcoin still down 40% from high
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
5Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

HOT NEWS