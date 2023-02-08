JPMorgan CEO says economy doing 'OK' but cites potential storm clouds

MIAMI, Feb 8 (Reuters) -
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon
told Reuters on Wednesday that the U.S. economy remained in good
shape, but warned "sticky" inflation could prompt the Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates above 5%.
In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters, Dimon warned of
the adverse impact of stricter regulation of credit card fees
and said he planned to visit China since it was important to
maintain relations there.
In reference to inflation, Dimon said "people should
take a deep breath on this one before they declare victory
because a month’s number looked good."
"It’s perfectly reasonable for the Fed to go to 5% and
wait a while," Dimon said.
But if inflation comes down to 3.5% or 4% and stays
there, "you may have to go higher than 5% and that could affect
short rates, longer rates."
His comments came after Federal Reserve officials said
earlier on Wednesday more
interest rate rises
are on the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward
with efforts to cool inflation.
From a peak of nearly 7% in June, the Fed's preferred
measure of inflation stood at 5% in December - well above its 2%
target but heading steadily downward.
Dimon said a default on U.S. debt - a prospect the
country faces unless its debt ceiling is raised - would be
potentially "catastrophic."
"We cannot have a default," Dimon said. It could cause
permanent damage to America and “could destroy its future," he
said.
President Joe Biden, in his address to a joint session
of Congress on Tuesday,
urged Republicans
to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, which must be
lifted in the coming months to avoid a default.
(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; writing by Saeed Azhar; editing by
Deepa Babington)