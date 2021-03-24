JPMorgan Chase names new head of consumer banking -memo

March 24 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co named
Jennifer Roberts as its new chief executive of consumer banking
on Wednesday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Roberts joined the bank in 1996 and most recently led the
business banking group, where she oversaw the bank's role in
distributing more than $32 billion in small business loans
through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
She replaces Thasunda Brown Duckett, a rising star at
JPMorgan who left the largest U.S. bank in February to lead the
retirement provider and financial services firm TIAA.
