JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 January 2021, record date as of the 15 January 2021 & payment date is the 05 February 2021:
Share Class Description
ISIN
Per Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
IE00BDFC6Q91
0.082600
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)
IE00BJLTWS02
0.260700
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
IE00BDFC6G93
0.396700
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
IE00BD9MMG79
0.041700
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
IE00BD9MMC32
0.017200
JPM USD CORPORATE BOND RESEARCH ENHANCED INDEX UCITS ETF-USD (Dist)
IE00BN4RDY28
0.656400
JPM BETABUILDERS US EQUITY UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
IE00BJK9H860
0.169300
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
IE00BKV0QF55
0.125100
JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
IE00BJ06C044
0.371500
