Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

01/07/2021 | 09:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 January 2021, record date as of the 15 January 2021 & payment date is the 05 February 2021:  

   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.082600
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.260700
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.396700
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.041700
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.017200
JPM USD CORPORATE BOND RESEARCH ENHANCED INDEX UCITS ETF-USD (Dist)IE00BN4RDY280.656400
JPM BETABUILDERS US EQUITY UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BJK9H8600.169300
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BKV0QF550.125100
JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BJ06C0440.371500
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson Yvonne Lappin
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aLTC PROPERTIES : Senior Management to Participate in the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference and the Stifel 2021 Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference
BU
09:31aWindstream Enterprise Named 2020 UCaaS Innovation and Growth Leader by Frost & Sullivan
BU
09:31aTRUSTAR ENERGY : Continues to Drive Down Costs and Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Heavy Duty Transportation with Renewable Natural Gas
BU
09:31aCO-DIAGNOSTICS : to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference
PR
09:31aMEDINCELL : Announces the Resume of Listing of Its Shares on Euronext Paris as of the Opening of the Stock Exchange Tomorrow
BU
09:30aTESLA : Mercedes wide screen display aims to outdo Tesla's hallmark touchscreen
RE
09:30aOzop Energy Solutions Announces New Subsidiary
GL
09:30aHayward Now Offering Weekly Virtual Training Series
GL
09:30aVALE S A : Day 2020 Virtual - Transcrição
PU
09:30aConstellation Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brendan Delaney as Chief Commercial Officer
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
3U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..
5J SAINSBURY PLC : Britain's Sainsbury's raises profit outlook after stellar Christmas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ