|
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
|
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
/ Key word(s): Dividend
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
03.02.2022 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
|
|
|
|For Immediate Release
|
|03 February 2022
|
|
|
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|
|
|RE: Dividends
|
|
|
|The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 10 February 2022, record date as of the 11 February 2022 & payment date is the 07 March 2022:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Share Class Description
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
|IE00BDFC6Q91
|0.042600
|JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)
|IE00BJLTWS02
|0.290000
|JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
|IE00BDFC6G93
|0.326400
|JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
|IE00BD9MMG79
|0.024500
|JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
|IE00BD9MMC32
|0.016500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Enquiries:
|
|
|
|
|
|Matheson
|
|Yvonne Lappin
|
|
|Phone: +353 1 232 2000
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
03.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|
|JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
|
|Dublin 1 Dublin
|
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+353 1 612 3000
|Internet:
|www.jpmorganchase.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32
|WKN:
|A2JBL6, A2PUSV, A2JBL7, A2JG7J, A2JG7H
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1276451
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1276451 03.02.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|