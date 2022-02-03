Log in
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Prospectus Updates

02/03/2022 | 12:02pm EST
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Prospectus Updates

03.02.2022 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Prospectus updates - effective from 21 February 2022

This is to notify you that the following Sub-Funds will enhance the disclosure of their sustainability policies to the effect that, they will be regarded as promoting environmental, social and governance ("ESG") characteristics on the effective date 21 February 2022:

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - GBP Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Funds").

As part of this update, it will be clarified that each Sub-Fund will invest at least 51% of its assets in issuers with positive environmental and/or social characteristics that follow good governance practices as measured through the Investment Manager's proprietary ESG scoring methodology and/or third party data.

There is no material change to how the Sub-Funds are managed or their respective risk profiles as a result of these changes.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etfs-ireland-icav-ultra-short-art-8-uplifts-feb-ce-en.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan
Connie MacCurrach
07809830116

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


03.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet: www.jpmorganchase.com
ISIN: IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32
WKN: A2JBL6, A2PUSV, A2JBL7, A2JG7J, A2JG7H
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1276417

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1276417  03.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276417&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
