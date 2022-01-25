Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JPMorgan agrees to acquire 49% stake in Greek fintech Viva Wallet

01/25/2022 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - JPMorgan said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire an around 49% stake in Athens-based payments fintech Viva Wallet, subject to regulatory approvals.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but sources close to the deal told Reuters Viva Wallet was valued at more than $2.0 billion.

JPMorgan's investment will top $1.15 billion, including a capital increase in Viva Wallet which will not dilute its founders' majority stake of 51.5%, said the sources, who declined to be named.

Cloud-based Viva Wallet, which operates in 23 countries across Europe, provides card acceptance services through its POS application, add-on Google play devices and advanced payment systems in online stores.

"We are very excited to make a strategic investment in Viva Wallet to support their vision to empower new growth and payments innovation targeted at European small and midsize businesses," JPMorgan's head of global payments Takis Georgakopoulos said in a statement.

He said the European payments sector is large in terms of opportunity, with more than 17 million merchants ready to implement payments systems that can be quickly ramped up.

The stake will be acquired from Viva Wallet's minority shareholders, including the Latsis family office, which holds about 13% of the firm, and British fund Hedosophia, with about 24%.

In 2020 Viva Wallet bought Greece's first digital challenger Praxia Bank, which was owned by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond and fellow Atlas Merchant Capital partner David Schamis, acquiring a banking licence.

In the same year it launched Apple Pay and Google Pay in 18 countries, offering clients digital business debit cards.

"Viva Wallet's mission is to change the way businesses pay and get paid in Europe with cutting edge technology," said Chief Executive Haris Karonis, co-founder of Viva Wallet.

Jefferies was Viva Wallet's sole financial adviser on the deal, with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP the legal adviser. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.35% 2616.08 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
APPLE INC. -0.49% 161.62 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
BARCLAYS PLC 2.98% 196.06004 Delayed Quote.1.80%
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. 0.03% 140.81 Delayed Quote.4.16%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.09% 144.95 Delayed Quote.-8.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:57aFTSE Rises, Royal Mail Gains as Investors Cheer Cost-Cutting Moves
DJ
06:55aStellantis to start exports of some Russia-made vehicles to Western Europe in Feb
RE
06:54aGE forecasts higher profit, cash flow in 2022
RE
06:53aTropical storm kills two, injures 66 in Mozambique
RE
06:52aNvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition - Bloomberg News
RE
06:52aFinland Plans to Raise EUR3 Billion in New April 2043 Government Bond
DJ
06:49aStadium stampede kills eight in Africa Cup of Nations soccer match
RE
06:49aECB would respond if inflation stayed above expectations - Lane
RE
06:49aRussia adds Putin critic Navalny to list of 'terrorists and extremists'
RE
06:47aAbu Dhabi's ADNOC forms unit to issue debt, explore funding
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
2Credit Suisse's problems mount as lender warns of fourth quarter loss
3Exclusive-Chinese fashion retailer SHEIN revives plan for New York list..
4Indian shares fall amid Fed, Ukraine anxiety; Axis Bank surges
5European stocks pick up; risk appetite hurt by Ukraine fears, Fed hawki..

HOT NEWS