Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JPMorgan allows clients to cancel depositary receipts in Russian companies- sources

04/05/2022 | 04:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan & Chase on Tuesday started to allow holders of depositary receipts in Russian companies to cancel them, two sources familiar with the matter said, giving some investors a way to liquidate what have largely been frozen holdings.

The move comes after the London Stock Exchange (LSE) halted trading in the depositary receipts of Russian companies roughly a month ago after prices plunged due to a slew of Western sanctions slapped on Russia for its invasion of the Ukraine.

Depositary receipts are certificates issued by a bank representing shares in a foreign company traded on a local stock exchange.

The sources did not want to be identified because the information was private.

JPMorgan, the country's largest lender, is the issuer of a handful of depositary receipts in Russian companies listed on the LSE, such as oil major Rosneft, according to Refinitiv.

Investors in depositary receipts have the right to cancel them, but issuers suspended cancellations after the Russian central bank banned foreigners from transferring local Russian shares. With those restrictions recently lifted, issuers are able to reopen cancellations.

JPMorgan is the second depositary receipt issuer to reopen cancellations after BNY Mellon started offering clients an option to withdraw from the receipts and receive in turn the underlying shares in Moscow for a fee last week.

Last week, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said the country was mulling forcing Russian companies whose depositary receipts are traded abroad to return to the domestic market.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Michelle Price, Bernard Orr)

By Sinead Cruise and Carolina Mandl


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04:33pIvanka Trump testifies before U.S. Capitol riot committee
RE
04:33pFresh round of U.S. sanctions will respond in part to killings in Bucha, Ukraine - White House
RE
04:31pWall Street, tech shares stumble on fears of aggressive Fed
RE
04:30pIndustrials Down on War, Inflation Worries -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:29pJPMorgan allows clients to cancel depositary receipts in Russian companies- sources
RE
04:29pBIDEN'S PUBLIC APPROVAL RATING UP THREE POINTS TO 45% : Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
04:27pChicago wheat firmer on U.S. wheat decline
RE
04:27pMaterials Down on Global Slowdown Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:26pMalian, foreign soldiers allegedly killed hundreds in town siege - rights group
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Nucor Acquires Steel Racking Manufacturer Elite Storage Solutions

HOT NEWS