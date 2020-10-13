Log in
JPMorgan beats profit estimates as trading booms

10/13/2020 | 08:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co comfortably beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday as trading revenue surged past its own expectations on the back of a rebound in global financial markets.

Trading was a bright spot for the quarter, even as the pandemic decimated the U.S. economy, with thousands of businesses shutting down and the unemployment rate soaring. The economic fallout of the pandemic has triggered one of the worst recessions in decades.

JPMorgan also benefited as it set aside less reserve provisions, compared with the first two quarters of the year. Revenue from capital markets and investment banking also helped offset declines in its consumer business.

The bank's trading revenue jumped 30% to $6.6 billion.

The biggest U.S. lender set aside $611 million for loans that may go bad, less than the $10.5 billion it put away against future losses in the previous quarter.

The bank's net income rose to $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $9.1 billion, or $2.68 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.23 per share, according to Refinitiv.

JPMorgan's net interest income fell 9% to $13.1 billion as the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates at nearly zero to offset the impact of the pandemic.

Citigroup Inc reports later on Tuesday, followed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Wells Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp on Wednesday and Morgan Stanley on Thursday.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.23% 102.44 Delayed Quote.-27.40%
MORGAN STANLEY 3.91% 50.74 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 3.17% 214.12 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
