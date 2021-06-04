JPMorgan freezes donations to GOP-ers who contested election

That's according to an internal memo on Friday seen by Reuters.

The pause will last through the 2021-2022 election cycle, which includes November's midterm elections. The bank - the largest lender in the U.S. - will then review whether to resume contributions to those lawmakers on an individual basis.

J.P. Morgan - led by longtime CEO Jamie Dimon - had donated through its Political Action Committee to what it described as a "handful" of the 147 GOP lawmakers who then went on to vote to overturn the presidential election result.

Since the initial corporate backlash over the Capitol siege - which prompted many companies, including fellow bank Morgan Stanley, to pause political donations - corporations have been grappling with how to resume PAC spending.

JPMorgan's PAC gave nearly $1 million to federal candidates and committees backing them during the 2019-2020 election cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, with nearly 60% of direct donations going to Republicans.

Commercial banks overall have ramped up political spending in recent years, dishing out $14.6 million to federal candidates in the 2020 cycle, the second highest amount since 1990.