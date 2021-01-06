Log in
JPMorgan fund tops 2020 global macro rankings-SharingAlpha

01/06/2021 | 02:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Asset Management's Global Macro Opportunities Fund was the top-rated global macro fund of 2020, asset allocators using SharingAlpha, the fund rating platform, said on Wednesday.

The PIMCO GIS Global Bond Fund was the top-rated global fixed income fund, and the Swiss AtonRa Fund was the highest-ranked in large-cap global equities, according to the platform, which enables sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and funds of funds to rate investment funds.

While global economies reel from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many assets have performed well, boosted by stimulus from governments and central banks.

Rather than focusing on past performance, however, the allocators rate funds based on the quality of their asset managers, the fees they charge and the make-up of the funds' portfolios, including environmental, social and governance factors, Oren Kaplan, co-founder and CEO of SharingAlpha, said.

SharingAlpha, which set up in 2016 as a TripAdvisor style platform for fund reviews, has more than 13,000 fund selectors on its platform, rating over 12,000 funds.

The pandemic had resulted in "exponential growth" in the use of the platform to search for funds, Kaplan told Reuters.

"The world has been forced to go digital, which has affected the distribution of funds in 2020," he said.

Outsized bets on large U.S. technology companies and emerging cryptocurrencies fuelled the year's top-performing U.S. mutual and exchange-traded funds, fund tracker Morningstar said last week.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.54% 125.65 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
TRIPADVISOR 5.33% 29.82 Delayed Quote.3.61%
