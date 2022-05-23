JPMorgan lifts outlook for net interest income, affirms ROTCE target

May 23 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co on Monday
presented a more optimistic profit outlook for itself as it
opened an investor conference to relieve worries that it might
be starting to lose its edge.
JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, posted
presentation slides shortly after dawn in which it affirmed
target for a 17% return on tangible capital equity (ROTCE) and
said it may be achieved in 2022.
ROTCE is a key metric which measures how well a bank uses
shareholder money to produce profit.
The bank also said it expected net interest income (NII),
excluding markets, of $56 billion in 2022 and kept its expense
forecast for the year unchanged at $77 billion.
JPMorgan scheduled the meeting, which starts at 8 a.m. in
New York, after a 6% one-day drop in its stock in January when
it said it would allow expenses to increase 8%, or $6 billion,
this year as it funded business investments that it did not
persuasively justify to investors.
Since then JPMorgan boosted its outlook for net interest
income that could cover more of the new spending, last saying
that NII outside of its market business could reach a "couple
billion" more than $53 billion in 2022, up from its $50 billion
January outlook.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Niket Nishant in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)