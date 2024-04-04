NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase reorganized the leadership in its global banking division, installing new leaders in capital markets and investment banking, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The new structure merges the commercial, corporate and investment banking groups under executives Filippo Gori and Doug Petno, who were picked to lead the broader unit in February.

"Our new GB franchise strengthens connectivity across these teams," they wrote in the memo.

Kevin Foley was appointed as the global head of capital markets, overseeing debt and equity capital markets (ECM). Achintya Mangla, previously global head of ECM, will leave the bank to pursue other opportunities, according to the memo.

Dorothee Blessing and Jay Horine will become global co-heads of investment banking coverage.

Anu Aiyengar, who currently runs mergers and acquisitions, will gain expanded responsibilities as head of advisory.

The new structure is geared toward covering JPMorgan's clients as they grow in size and complexity. The changes follow the shuffling of top executives in January this year.

John Simmons will lead commercial banking, including commercial real estate and middle market banking, while global corporate banking will be run jointly by Bregje de Best and James Roddy.

JPMorgan will report its first quarter earnings on April 12.

