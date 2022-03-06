Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JPMorgan polls investors over potential exclusion of Russian debt from indexes

03/06/2022 | 04:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan, which runs the most widely used emerging market bond indexes, is polling investors over the potential exclusion of Russia's local and hard currency debt from its benchmarks.

In a "Survey Monkey" poll seen by Reuters, the Wall Street bank asks investors to vote on their "expectations" over whether various sovereign and corporate hard-currency and rouble-denominated bonds and securities should be retained or removed.

Those expecting the securities to be removed are asked about their preferred timing - at the end of March or the end of April. The poll requests answers to be submitted no later than midnight on Sunday.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the survey.

Western countries have imposed a sweeping range of sanctions on Russia's government, as well as many banks, companies and individuals in a push to isolate Moscow following the invasion of neighbouring Ukraine launched on Feb. 24.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

JPMorgan runs the widely followed family of sovereign hard-currency indexes EMBI, as well as a corporate debt counterpart CEMBI. It also has the GBI-EM benchmark for local debt in emerging currencies and the JESG index governed by environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

According to the bank's own information, assets worth $842 billion are benchmarked against those indexes. Russia has a weighting of 0.89% in the bank's EMBIG Diversified index, and an even larger 1.03% weighting in the ESG version of the index.

JPMorgan placed Russia on index watch on March 1 after sanctions were imposed on the country.

Debt from Russian ally Belarus is also under review by JPMorgan for removal from its ESG index suite. The country has faced condemnation over violent crackdowns by authorities around the disputed 2020 election and the subsequent skyjacking of an opposition journalist.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -2.81% 134.4 Delayed Quote.-12.67%
S&P 500 -0.79% 4328.87 Delayed Quote.-9.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 121.7875 Delayed Quote.45.12%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50pBolshoi Theatre's chief conductor quits after pressure to condemn Ukraine invasion
RE
04:30pNetflix suspends service in Russia
RE
04:21pPwC Announces Departure From Russia
RE
04:21pPwc- as a result of the russian government’s invasion of ukraine…
RE
04:14pJPMorgan polls investors over potential exclusion of Russian debt from indexes
RE
04:07pGiven the circumstances on the ground, netflix will suspend serv…
RE
03:48pU.S. gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008 on Russia conflict -AAA
RE
03:44pNetflix Suspends Service In Russia Amid Invasion Of Ukraine - Variety
RE
03:44pNetflix suspends service in russia amid invasion of ukraine - va…
RE
03:34pSome Goldman Sachs employees moving out of Russia to Dubai -Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stop fighting, Putin tells Ukraine, as anti-war protests grow
2Germany to spend $220 billion for industrial transformation by 2026
3'The shops are gone': How Reliance stunned Amazon in battle for India's..
4Russian banks may issue cards with China's UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard..
5Talk of Russian nuclear escalation is brinkmanship, says UK's Raab

HOT NEWS