Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JPMorgan profit surges on trading, investment banking boost

04/14/2021 | 06:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City

(Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a surge in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as the largest U.S. bank released more reserves and was aided by a blowout quarter from its trading desks and soaring investment banking fees.

JPMorgan, widely seen as a barometer of the health of the broader U.S. economy, was also helped by favorable comparisons to last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the bank to build reserves against the risk of a wave of loan defaults.

Net income rose to $14.3 billion, or $4.50 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $2.9 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. During the quarter, JPMorgan released reserves of $5.2 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.10 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue jumped 14% to $33.1 billion.

While the largest U.S. banks struggled last year with the economic effects of the pandemic, investors are optimistic that a recovery this year on the back of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package and widespread vaccinations could restore normalcy.

JPMorgan's profit was boosted by reserve takedowns, while a robust performance from capital markets and investment banking offset declines in its consumer bank.

Goldman Sachs, Wall Street's premier investment bank, is expected to report results later on Wednesday, followed by Wells Fargo.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts in New York;Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59aControversial Toshiba CEO steps down, shares jump on bidding war expectations
RE
06:57aJPMorgan profit surges on trading, investment banking boost
RE
06:53aFROM HARVARD TO NASDAQ LISTING : Grab CEO's ride to world's biggest SPAC deal
RE
06:46aDollar nurses losses as 'mean reversion' trade widens
RE
06:40aUK to respond to EU legal action over Northern Ireland by mid-May
RE
06:37aEXCLUSIVE : Toshiba CEO faced board ouster before $20 billion buyout offer -sources
RE
06:37aS&P, Nasdaq futures rise as JPMorgan, Goldman set to kick off earnings season
RE
06:35aGhana March consumer price inflation at 10.3% year-on-year, says stats office
RE
06:29aSAVINGS DRAWDOWN COULD ADD HALF A PERCENT TO GLOBAL GROWTH : think-tank
RE
06:27aEU to borrow around 150 bln euros annually for recovery fund
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease
3SAP SE : SAP : nudges up 2021 revenue outlook after cloud gains in first-quarter
4STOXX 600 : SAP, LVMH earnings nudge European stocks higher
5China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ