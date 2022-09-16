JPMorgan reduces credit to China's Tsingshan and metal clients globally

* Tsingshan was at centre of March nickel crisis on LME
* LME brokers were approached by Tsingshan for credit
* Gloomy global economy tightens finance in metals sector
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has
reduced lending to China's Tsingshan, one of the world's top
nickel producers, while also paring back credit to other
customers in Europe and Asia after a review of risk, sources
close to the situation said.
Tsingshan Holding Group was at the centre of a crisis on the
London Metal Exchange in March when nickel prices more than
doubled in a matter of hours, forcing the LME to halt trading
and cancel billions of dollars in deals.
Tsingshan has approached at least two LME brokers to become
a client or increase credit lines after JPMorgan's actions, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
JPMorgan is one of the biggest banks in metals and its
paring back of finance is sending a chill throughout the sector,
two of the sources said.
JPMorgan has curtailed credit to several customers in Asia
and Europe or given them notice that it will do so by the end of
the year, said five sources, who declined to be named because
they were not authorised to speak to the media.
JPMorgan declined to comment and Tsingshan was not
immediately available for comment via phone or email.
In March, JPMorgan had the largest exposure of about 10
banks and brokers to large short positions, or bets on prices
falling, held by Tsingshan.
Those positions, much of them in over the counter (OTC)
derivatives, were blamed for the wild spike in LME prices on
March 8 that were already climbing in the wake of Russia's
invasion of Ukraine.
Tsingshan’s short positions spurred billions of dollars of
margin calls that threatened to push some banks and brokers into
default.
During a suspension of trading on the LME, the Chinese
company agreed a stand-still deal with its financiers allow it
to gradually reduce its positions.
In April, JPMorgan made a provision of $120 million for a
loss from the nickel crisis, but has not provided an update
since then on its losses.
RISING INTEREST RATES
Aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks and fears of
a global recession have also weighed on the metals sector more
widely, dampening activity and causing participants to reduce
risk.
“There’s been a general tightening in finance for the metals
sector,” said Marc Bailey, chief executive of LME broker Sucden
Financial, who declined to comment about JPMorgan and Tsingshan.
In the past low interest rates had given rise to cheap
credit that was offered by many banks to attract commodities
clients, he said.
“And now those clients that have been reliant are finding
that the cost of credit and access to liquidity is difficult
post the war,” he said.
"Clients looking for market access are not finding it as
easy as before, we’ve definitely been tighter on client terms.”
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, Pratima Desai and Peter Hobson;
Editing by Andrea Ricci)