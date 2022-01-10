Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JPMorgan's Dimon warns unvaccinated New York staff could be terminated

01/10/2022 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Unvaccinated New York-based staff at JPMorgan Chase risk losing their jobs, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Monday in a further indication that banks are getting tougher on employees as they return to work.

"If you aren't going to get vaxxed, you won't be able to work in that office. We're not going to pay you not to work in the office," Dimon said. "We want people to get vaccinated."

Last week, Citigroup Inc said staff in the United States who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 14 would be placed on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month unless granted an exemption.

Asked about a possible hybrid work policy in the future by which employees split their time between home and the office, Dimon said: "We don't have to answer this right away." (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 0.38% 66.03 Delayed Quote.8.93%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.10% 167.32 Delayed Quote.5.56%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pBUY THE DIP : Wall Street sell-off presents opportunity - JPM
RE
05:56pFrom ambulance delays to transit disruptions, COVID-19 absences hit Canada's public services
RE
05:54pN.Korea fired unidentified projectile off east coast -S.Korea military
RE
05:54pCryptocurrencies post record outflows in first week of 2022 -CoinShares
RE
05:52pUnion wins representation at second U.S. Starbucks location
RE
05:50pU.S. insurers must cover eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly - White House
RE
05:49pJPMorgan's Dimon warns unvaccinated New York staff could be terminated
RE
05:45pChina's Evergrande scrambles to avoid new default, Shimao hoists 'for sale' sign
RE
05:42pStocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 89.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
3Nasdaq ekes out gain in late session comeback
4Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
5Djokovic back in training after winning appeal to stay in Australia

HOT NEWS