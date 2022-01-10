JPMorgan's Dimon warns unvaccinated New York staff could be terminated

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Unvaccinated New York-based
staff at JPMorgan Chase risk losing their jobs, Chief
Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Monday in a further
indication that banks are getting tougher on employees as they
return to work.
"If you aren't going to get vaxxed, you won't be able to
work in that office. We're not going to pay you not to work in
the office," Dimon said. "We want people to get vaccinated."
Last week, Citigroup Inc said staff in the United
States who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 14
would be placed on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the
month unless granted an exemption.
Asked about a possible hybrid work policy in the future by
which employees split their time between home and the office,
Dimon said: "We don't have to answer this right away."
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Howard Goller)